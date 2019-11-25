BTS Promises To Return Bigger And Better Post Three Wins In AMAs 2019

Bangtan Sonyeondan, also known as BTS, the popular K-pop boyband did not attend the American Music Awards this year due to scheduling conflicts. The group made a brilliant performance in the 2018 edition of the music awards, but many fans missed the group in this year’s AMAs. Despite everything, BTS won three titles at this year's AMAs, beating several top artists. The group also sent a video message to the fans.

BTS won three awards in the 2019 edition of AMA. They bagged the second consecutive "Favourite Pop Duo or Group Award" beating top international artists like Jonas Brothers and Panic! At the Disco. They also received the "Top Social Artist" and "Top Tour of the Year" awards. BTS is the only K-pop group to achieve this feat on an international platform.

You voted 🤳and the winner of the #AMAs Favorite Social Artist is @BTS_twt! Congrats on winning for the second year in a row! pic.twitter.com/SfUM9FGwhs — American Music Awards (@AMAs) November 25, 2019

Due to their absence, BTS conveyed their gratitude through a video message. In the video, the seven members spoke about the importance of the award and also how it is very meaningful for them. They also apologised for their absence at the AMAs and promised their American fans that they will be seeing them soon. The band leader, Kim Namjoon, mentioned the fandom ‘Army’ and dedicated their achievements to the support of the fandom. Namjoon stressed on how they want to work even harder and strive higher in the future.

Here is the video:

A special thank you message from @BTS_twt to the ARMY for winning Favorite Duo or Group - Pop/Rock! #AMAs pic.twitter.com/mkdFiMwmhI — American Music Awards (@AMAs) November 25, 2019

Other activities of BTS

The Idol singers were last seen performing on Saturday, November 23, in Japan for their 6th Army muster. The group performed on the Japanese versions of their popular songs like Boy with Luv and Lights. BTS fans are waiting for the next comeback, which will be expected early next year in 2020. The year-end season will witness a list of appearances in Korean music awards, which fans can watch. BTS also released its VLIVE travel show's third season of Bon Voyage, which was shot in New Zealand.

