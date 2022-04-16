BTS PTD Concert: V's Ramp Walk To Jungkook's Red And White Look, All Highlights Of Day 3

After two outstanding days, fan-favourite BTS members returned to the stage in Las Vegas for the band's Permission to Dance concert on day 3. The concert included some notable moments that the Army will be sure to remember for years to come. Some of them include V's out-of-this-world ramp walk and Jungkook's smart red and white look, which has fans online swooning over him.

BTS Concert Day 3 highlights

RM, J-Hope, Jin, Suga, Jimin, V, and Jungkook took to the stage on the third day of the Permission to Dance concert and left the Army in awe of them. The band gave some stellar performances as they crooned Life Goes On, Permission to Dance, DNA, Butter, Fake Love and other hit tracks. V has become the talk of the town after the band's Permission to Dance concert on day 3 after he turned the stage into a ramp. He was seen gathering the confetti streamers from the stage and wrapping them around himself. He then went on to walk the ramp in style as he gave the audience an intense look as he did so, and they cheered him on at the top of their lungs.

Jungkook also stole the show as he donned a red leather jacket over a white t-shirt, with several silver chains around his neck. However, what made the BTS Army swoon over him was the towel around his neck, which has been the talk of the town online after fans got the chance to watch the BTS concert live.

Another moment that will live in the hearts of fans for a while was when V, Jimin and Jungkook were performing on stage and huddled up for an adorable picture. The picture was broadcasted for the BTS Army to view and won them over.

MY HEART IS SO FULL pic.twitter.com/TtlXTbW36W — jk gifs (@jjkgif) April 16, 2022

Suga was also seen walking the ramp and kicking one of the giant balloons out of his way. The balloon then went up into the air and he jumped up to throw it toward the audience. The massive crown gathered cheered for him and the other much-loved BTS members during the third day of the concert.

i think yoongi belongs in my pocket, look at him 😭 pic.twitter.com/kNOzhf71or — bts⁷ jimin OST ☆ (@kkukstudio) April 16, 2022

Image: Twitter/@viandra_ni, @bangtan_fiz