BTS PTD Day 4: Jungkook Forgets Choreography, Suga Reacts To Fans' Posters; All Highlights

BTS took Las Vegas by storm by performing at the Permission to Dance Concert. ARMY went gaga over the Bangton Boys' magical performances on their popular tracks like Black Swan, On, Butter, Life Goes On, Permission To Dance, Magic Shop and more. Several videos have been doing rounds on social media with their fans cheering them during the concert. Here are some of the major highlights of BTS PTD Day 4:

Jungkook misses a step during Butter performance

While performing Butter, BTS member Jungkook seems to have forgotten the choreography. In a viral video, Jungkook was supposed to hold Suga's hand which the former missed. After Suga pointed out the same thing on stage, Jungkook was left in splits. A fan, called ARMY, reacted to it as he said, "Omg Jungkook did the wrong moves during butter pls look at his smile #PTD_ON_STAGE_LV." Watch here:

omg jungkook did the wrong moves during butter pls look at his smile #PTD_ON_STAGE_LV pic.twitter.com/HRANjCUi0b — ◡̈ (@ssmileyy_twt) April 17, 2022

Jin gives Jungkook a punch

During their Life Goes On performance, Jin was seen jokingly punching Jungkook in his face. Jungkook then pretended to get hurt after which both of them started laughing.

The ONE time he’s not gonna fight back. 😭 JinKook @BTS_twt pic.twitter.com/lYbx5X0V1B — AMae⁷ 🐋 ⁷ 아미 (@7_amae) April 17, 2022

ARMY goes gaga over Jin's greenish-grey hair

Jin's greenish-grey hair at the Permission to Dance Concert went unnoticed by his fans. A fan reacted, "So Jin's hair is grey huh def could be spray or colour mousse cause the texture is different but let's see!", another one said, "I took this picture tonight and I’m gonna need someone to convince me it’s not grey."

V and Jungkook get goofy on stage

Jungkook and V were spotted going goofy on stage which a fan caught on camera. As per the video shared by a fan, the duo 'became each other's prince charming and Cinderella'. The video shared on Twitter features V cleaning Jungkook's shoes, while the latter too pretended to put on a shoe on V's foot.

close up video of taehyung and jungkook's "CINDERELLA" moment amidst 'taekook' fan chants 👠💚💜pic.twitter.com/vpVxLiHNmA — TKG (@TheTKGlobal) April 17, 2022

Fans wave 'Yoongi marry me'

Fans waved 'Yoongi marry me' posters. To this, Suga reacted and said, "Welcome to Las Vegas that has a drive-through wedding."

Literally everyone is fighting for yoongi…YOONGI MARRY ME pic.twitter.com/2ayreOSycp — Angel⁷ ⋆ʚ♡ɞ⋆ (@BangtanILUV_7) April 17, 2022

J-Hope praised Jin for performing despite surgery

Jin gave a shoutout to J-Hope, who performed despite his surgery. He said, "For Jin, it was so different, seriously. To our Jin Hyung (brother) who did his best even during practice to make sure our stage doesn’t look empty, I would be grateful if you all can give him a big hand and shouts for him!"

BTS hints at something special

BTS members summed up the concert with BTS leader RM's voiceover stating 'We Are Bulletproof", therefore hinting at a new album. Just moments after the concert, Big Hit Official took to Twitter to share the official teaser of We are Bulletproof thereby confirming the release date of the new album. The teaser was the same AV that was played on the last day of the Las Vegas concert. Take a look at the announcement below:

Image: Instagram/@bts.bighitofficial