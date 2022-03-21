BTS' PTD On Stage Virtual Concert Grosses THIS Whopping Amount At India's Box Office

Dubbed the biggest band in the world, the South Korean boyband BTS is currently riding high on the success of their recent Permission To Dance On Stage concerts in Seoul. The three-day concert marks the septet meeting their Korean fans for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic started and the excitement reflected in the houseful Olympic Stadium. The grand show made headlines and trended on social media across the world.

Moreover, BTS did not forget to include their international fans who did not get the opportunity to attend the PTD On stage concerts as they simultaneously streamed their concert LIVE across 75 countries/regions in selected 3,711 theatres. With a total of 1.4 million viewers, the virtual concerts were also a grand success for the band. Find out how K-pop band's virtual concert performed at the Indian box office.

BTS' 'Permission To Dance On stage' Indian box office collection

The box office was pretty busy with big-budgeted films like The Kashmir Files, Gangubai Kathiawadi, The Batman and more releasing in the month of March. Despite such strong competition, BTS' Permission To Dance on Stage virtual concert managed to mint big bucks at the ticket window. As per Bollywood Hungama, the concert was available at 46 PVR properties in 25 cities across India.

Held on March 12, 2022, the recorded screenings of the live broadcast was played again at 6:00 PM on the same day. As per the outlet, the box office collection of the band's concert amounted to a whopping Rs. 1.6 crore. With ticket pricing ranging from Rs. 500 to Rs. 1,200 in one city to Rs. 2,000, BTS reportedly sold over 18,148 tickets. The houseful theatres reflected the Desi ARMY's energy and excitement to see the band perform on the big screens as they cheered, danced and sang loudly in the cinema halls.

Meanwhile, BTS is now gearing up for their highly-anticipated 64th Grammy performance on April 3, 2022, as they return for the second time in a row. Additionally, they are also nominated in the category of Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for their top-charting track Butter.

Image: Twitter/@bts_bighit