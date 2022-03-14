BTS' PTD Seoul Concert Scores More Than US$32 Million At Global Box Office: Report

Famous K-pop band BTS recently scored great numbers globally after their latest Permission to Dance on Stage Seoul concert was live-streamed all across. This time, plenty of fans of the global K-pop group were able to catch the group’s Seoul-set show at their local cinema. At the global box office, the limited engagement of “BTS Permission to Dance on Stage: Seoul” raked in $32.6 million from 3,711 cinemas in 75 worldwide theatrical markets.

According to Variety, in a rare, one-night-only event, HYBE and Trafalgar Releasing brought the concert to movie theaters across the country to blockbuster results. This year, the ticket buyers were treated to a live stream which was tape-delayed in some locations given the time change — of BTS’s concert at Olympic Stadium in South Korea.

BTS' Permission To Dance Seoul box office collection

The concert landed at the third spot behind Robert Pattinson’s superhero adventure drama The Batman collected $66 million from 4,417 venues over the weekend and Tom Holland’s video game adaptation Uncharted that had generated $9.2 million from 3,725 locations over the weekend.

After smashing the success of the concert, HYBE 360 president DJ Kim in a press statement said, “As the pandemic made it difficult to access the concert venue, we wanted to create an opportunity for fans to gather and watch the concert together. We came up with the idea of ‘live-viewing’ at cinemas and are delighted to offer an alternative experience for fans to enjoy the concert live.”

Meanwhile, the three-day in-person concert took place at Seoul Olympic Stadium on March 10, 12, and 13. The three-day concert was attended by a total of 45,000 people in compliance with the COVID-19 protocols. The maximum capacity of the stadium er show was 15,000. However, BTS also reached out to millions of people in 75 countries/regions through live streaming. A special live cinema broadcast event was also organised on March 12 to offer their fans an alternative experience to enjoy the concert live. It was presented in 3,711 cinemas across 75 regions/countries and met approximately 1.4 million people.

IMAGE: Instagram/bts.bighitofficial