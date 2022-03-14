BTS Wraps Up Permission To Dance On Stage Seoul Concert; Check Highlights From The Event

The return of the South Korean boy band BTS to Seoul surely came as a celebration for their fanbase, known as BTS ARMY. The members of BTS were on an extended break since their last in-person concert in Los Angeles, USA. BTS Permission To Dance On Stage Seoul marked the first live concert of the band in two years after the inception of the COVID-19 pandemic. As the three-show concert began on March 10 and came to an end on March 13, here are the highlights of BTS Permission To Dance On Stage Seoul.

BTS PDT On Stage concert highlights

The three-day concert was viewed by 2.46 million people across the world

The three-day in-person concert took place at Seoul Olympic Stadium on March 10, 12 and 13. The three-day concert was attended by a total of 45,000 people in compliance with the COVID-19 protocols. The maximum capacity of the stadium er show was 15,000. However, BTS also reached out to millions of people in 75 countries/regions through live streaming. A special live cinema broadcast event was also organised on March 12 to offer their fans an alternative experience to enjoy the concert live. It was presented in 3,711 cinemas across 75 regions/countries and met approximately 1.4 million people.

BTS performed 20 songs in one concert on March 13

On the last day of the concert, the boy band performed 20 songs in total, which included several chartbusters. They were On, Black Swan, DNA, DOPE, FAKE LOVE, Life Goes On, IDOL Dynamite, and Butter. The band also performed variations of several songs, that were made for each show.

BTS members expressed their emotions towards fan ARMY

All seven members of BTS - Jin, Suga, Jimin, RM, Jungkook, J-Hope and V - never fail to express their emotions and love towards their fans. The members make sure to interact with the ARMY during their concerts and did the same in Seoul. During the last show, they said, These three days have been like miracles. After a month, after a year and even in the far future, we will always be waiting for you." At last, they ended the concert with their hit song Permission To Dance.

BTS will be next seen performing in Las Vegas as a part of their addition how for BTS PERMISSION TO DANCE ON STAGE - LAS VEGAS. The concert will be held on April 8, 9, 15 and 16, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. The online live stream of the concert will take place on April 18.

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC