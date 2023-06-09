BTS Releases Take Two To Mark Group’s 10th Debut Anniversary

The K-Pop group BTS celebrated its 10th anniversary on Friday (June 10). To commemorate the occasion, the boy band released the song Take Two for their fans. As the group moves into Chapter 2 of their musical venture, the members express their sincere thanks, and addresses listeners' concerns.

BTS's vocal line begins the song. Then, it is followed by rap verses from Jung Hoseok, Kim Namjoon, and Min Suga that are in sync with the vocal quartet Jeon Jungkook, Park Jimin, Kim Taehyung and Kim Seok-jin. Take Two's lyrics go as follows: “Oh we young forever, the desert too becomes the sea now and we swim forever, the lonely whale is also now singing together. Cause we’re together, I’m not afraid to wish for eternity too. Cause you’re my belief and the one and only reason."

Take Two is the first digital single since BTS announced their break from group activities last year. However, the group did release a previously recorded OST for the Korean animated film Bastians titled The Planet.

BTS to release a book on their journey

(BTS will soon release a book titled Beyond The Story: 10-Year Record of BTS | Image: Bighit Music)

BTS is also going to release a book titled Beyond The Story: 10-Year Record of BTS. It will be based on their journey to the top. The book will first release in South Korea and then the United States. It is written by journalist Myeongseok Kang and members of the group, and published in South Korea by the band's label Big Hit Music. The English translation is done by Anton Hur, in collaboration with Clare Richards and Slin Jung.

Earlier, BTS members were briefly given exemption from serving in the military. However, it was confirmed in October last year that the seven-member group will have to undergo military service. The Bangtan Boys will likely return as a group in 2025. The group's two members Jin and J-hope are currently enlisted in mandatory military service. Other members of BTS will have to head to the boot camp for their military training as well.