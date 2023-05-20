BTS Jin's Privacy Breached By Female Nurse, Agency Says 'it Will Be Dealt With Strictly'

BTS Jin, who is currently serving in the South Korean military, has been a victim of a privacy breach. Reportedly, a sasaeng fan (an obsessive fan) made an unauthorised visit to the K-pop idol in mid-January. The military nurse was in her 20s and drove miles to the 5th Division Recruit Training Center where Jin was stationed.

This issue was not addressed at the time, but it surfaced recently and sparked outrage among the ARMYs. Also, it was reported that the nurse managed to meet Jin under the disguise of administering his second vaccine to keep the hemorrhagic fever at bay. The woman even attempted to stay close to the BTS singer by making up excuses. However, officials discovered that she invaded the idol's privacy and broke the rules to meet him.

Responding to this news, HYBE said that the Defense Ministry is looking after the matter regarding BTS Jin's safety. Their representative stated, "Last March, the division received the case and conducted a supervisory investigation. As a result, it was confirmed that officer A visited another unit without permission around January. Currently, the division is conducting an additional legal investigation and has conveyed its position that it will be dealt with strictly according to the laws and regulations."

[TV Report]230519 Hybe Official: About BTS Jin's saseng fan. Ministry of National Defense said it would deal with it strictly.

On 19th, Hybe's official told TV report about current situation received by Defense Ministry. I checked with Ministry of National Defense regarding Jin. pic.twitter.com/JSHeanLWNj — star_jin (@nightstar1201) May 19, 2023

— HYBE comentó sobre la situación de SeokJin en el ejército en enero de este año.



En medio de informes de que Jin de BTS fue herido por un fan sasaeng incluso en el ejército, su agencia HYBE ha iniciado los pasos para evaluar las circunstancias.

[+] pic.twitter.com/CCfEYbYflA — Aʟᴇ⁷; 지민 ☽☁️ Aɴɢᴇʟ Pᴛ.1 (@btswingsjm7) May 19, 2023

BTS Jin's military enlistment

HYBE released a statement prior to Jin's enlistment in the South Korean military. Bighit Music stated, "We want to thank you for your continued support of BTS and would like to update you on Jin’s upcoming enlistment into the military. Jin will fulfill his required time with the military by enlisting in the army. Please note that we will not be holding any kind of official event on the day of his recruitment. The entrance ceremony is a time to be observed by military personnel and their families only. In order to prevent any issues that might occur from crowding, we ask fans to please refrain from visiting the site."

They further added, "Instead, we ask you to keep your heartwarming words of support and farewell in your hearts. We also advise you not to get adversely affected by purchasing unauthorized tours or product packages illegally using artist IP. Our company will take necessary action against any attempts at commercial activity making unauthorized use of such IP. We ask for your continued love and support for Jin until he finishes his military service and comes back. Our company will also strive to provide every support he needs during this time."