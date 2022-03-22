BTS' RM Comforts Worried Fans After Jin’s Surgery News Scares Them: 'He Is Really Fine'

K-pop band BTS always manages to steal the limelight through their concerts and news on social media. After a successful Permission to Dance Seoul concert, the band is yet again making the headlines. Recently, BTS’s eldest member Jin left fans worried after Big Hit announced that the singer had to undergo surgery after damaging his index finger.

Soon after the news surfaced on social media, the fans were worried and requested the label to update more about his health. Another BTS member, RM, who shares a close bond with Jin, took to Instagram and shared a photo with him as well that came as a sigh of relief for the fans.

BTS RM comforts fans worried about Jin’s surgery

RM captioned the post, “Selling memories,” to which Jin replied, “Have a drink?” RM answered, “You scared me.” RM also comforted anxious fans asking, “Is Seokjin fine?” RM answered, “Surprisingly, looks like he is really fine.”

This happened two days ago when Big Hit released a statement detailing Jin’s injury, “Jin injured his left index finger during his daily activities and visited the emergency room at a hospital nearby for examination and treatment on Friday, March 18. He consulted doctors and was told he required surgery as the tendons in the finger had been partially damaged. He underwent surgery to repair the extensor in his left index finger on the afternoon of Friday, March 18.” The statement added that while the surgery was successful, Jin would have to wear a cast.

After performing in Seoul, the popular boy band is all set to perform in the Grammys in April, followed by their own Las Vegas concert. Meanwhile, the three-day concert marks the septet meeting of their Korean fans for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic started, and the excitement is reflected in the houseful Olympic Stadium. The grand show made headlines and trended on social media across the world.

According to Bollywood Hungama, the box office collection of the band's concert amounted to a whopping Rs. 1.6 crore. With ticket pricing ranging from Rs. 500 to Rs. 1,200 in one city to Rs. 2,000, BTS reportedly sold over 18,148 tickets.

IMAGE: Instagram/Jin/AP