BTS' RM Showcases His Never-seen-before Side In New 'Entirety' Photoshoot; ARMY Reacts

South Korean boy band BTS is regarded as one of the most famous music groups in the world. The band has established a massive fan base with their foot-tapping track and music. While the band's members - RM, Jungkook, Jimin, Jin, Suga, V and J-Hope - are currently focusing on their individual musical careers, they are keeping their fans updated with interesting moments related to their personal life. Now, after Jungkook, BTS' agency Big Hit Music has unveiled some stunning preview photos of the band's leader RM from his Special 8 Photo Folio- Me, Myself, and RM ‘Entirety.'
Taking to their official Twitter handle, Big Hit Entertainment dropped some stunning pictures of RM in different moods. These photos surely unveiled the K-Pop star's never-seen-before side and left his fans spellbound. After giving a sneak peek into RM's three modes - calm, mono and wild - the agency posted several photos.
RM could be seen sporting a white suit in his "CALM" mood pictures. The "MONO" photoshoot saw him wearing a turtle neck, blazer and pants. In his "WILD" photoshoot, RM donned a yellow shirt, black jacket and matching jeans. Take a look at his pictures here.
Ahead of the photos, RM shared a skit for the project which also had an audio clip in which he discussed the pictorial. In the clip, RM could be heard explaining that it has been eight years since he has filmed something like this. He further quipped that the last time he did such a shoot, he was in a park in Europe. He further added, "Since this is a photo book, it won't be authentic if I shot this in a car because I don't drive." In the end, RM receives a compliment for his work.
Soon after Big Hit Entertainment dropped RM's pictures, BTS fan ARMY could not stop gushing over his style. A fan wrote, "Namjoonie looks like he's straight out of an 80's movie and I'm not ok," while another penned, "JOON IN TURTLENECKS MY ABSOLUTE FAVORITE." Here is how other users reacted to RM's photos.
