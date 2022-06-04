BTS Set To Promote Their Highly Awaited Album 'Proof' On Music Shows After 2 Years: Report

The South Korean boy band BTS rose to international fame with their chart-busting songs and quirky moves. The two-time Grammy-nominated band is one of the most successful musical groups in South Korea and enjoys a massive fan base across the world known as the BTS fan ARMY. While the band has resumed its live concerts after the global COVID-19 pandemic, they still have not appeared on any music show in the last two years. As the band is currently gearing up for the release of its most-awaited album Proof, which will also mark its comeback, its members are now set to resume their appearance in South Korean music shows.

As per the latest report by Soompi, BTS is all set to return to South Korean music shows following their highly anticipated music album Proof. On June 3, BTS' agency Big Hit Music officially announced that the band will perform on music shows to promote their anthology album Proof. The band will begin promoting the title track of the album Yet To Come on several weekly music shows. According to their schedule, the band will appear on Mnet's M Countdown on June 16, KBS 2TV's Music Band on June 17 and SBS' Inkigayo on June 19.

The band's appearance on the three music shows will mark their first in the past two years. BTS performed on music shows for the last time in March 2020, during the promotions for their album Map Of Soul: 7. Due to the pandemic, the band's several schedules got cancelled.

BTS members reveal they had plans to visit India for a show in 2020

BTS members recently had a conversation with Spotify about their live shows. During the interview, the band revealed they embarked on a fulfilling journey in 2020 as they released their smash hits, including their first English-language song Dynamite. However, many of their plans came to an end due to the COVID-19 pandemic, The band revealed they planned to their shows in various countries, including India. "After ON, our goal was to go on a tour for a year travelling several countries in other continents like Australia," said the band's leader RM. He went on and said, "We were planning on going to Barcelona, South America, and India." When he said "India," other members added, "We planned to go to Mumbai."

“After ‘ON’ our goal was to go on tour for a year traveling several countries in other continents like Australia..Barcelona, South America, India..And then the pandemic began.” 🥺 pic.twitter.com/dNOz94zQ1T — BTS Charts & Translations⁷ (@charts_k) June 3, 2022

Image: Twitter/@bts_bighit