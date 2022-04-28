BTS' Suga And PSY Groove To 'That That' In Upcoming Song's New Teaser; Watch

K-pop has taken the world by storm with its increasing popularity and fondness among people. Several solo musicians and bands have risen to international fame with their songs and have also broken various records. While the South Korean boy band BTS recently bagged their second Grammy nomination and have also been focusing on their individual careers, Psy became an overnight international sensation with his viral track Gangnam Style in 2012. As Psy is set to make his comeback after five years with a new album, he has collaborated with BTS' rapper Suga for the album's title track That That. The two musicians recently unveiled a new teaser of the forthcoming song in which the two of them could be seen grooving.

Taking to his Instagram handle, BTS' Suga dropped a new teaser of his upcoming song That That with PSY. The 29-year-old rapper has turned producer for the upcoming song and is also featured in its much-awaited music video. In the video, Psy could be seen donning a cowboy-themed outfit, which included a brown jacket and pants and a white shirt. On the other hand, Suga looked dapper as he donned an off-white coloured suit over a brown printed shirt. While the two shook legs on the floor in the song, they were also headbanging together to the foot-tapping track. Sharing the clip, Suga wrote, "That That prod.&ft. and Starring SUGA of BTS." His bandmate J-Hope reacted to the clip with a series of fire emojis. The song is set to come out on April 29.

ARMY reacts to Suga's first look in That That

While Suga looked dapper in that off-white ensemble, BTS' fan ARMY is surely drooling over his look. The rapper's fans took to their Twitter handles to express their excitement for the upcoming song and also penned praise for his work. A fan wrote, "THAT THAT" is literally produced, composed, lyrics, arranged, featured, starred, danced in by MIN YOONGI!!!! ANOTHER HIT Y'ALL," while another one penned, " Another penned, "Ahhhhh!! That fit. That hair. Thank you Psy for convincing our Yoongi to dance and star in the That That MV!! OMG!!"

Two of the most powerful people in the MUSIC INDUSTRY 🔥#ThatThatFeatSUGA #PSYXSUGAIsComing pic.twitter.com/qlBdUzcV7y — ✰Yoon Bae⁷ | ther, czeo day! (@deitybangtan) April 28, 2022

I am losing my mind

😭😭He is looking soo cool#ThatThatFeatSUGA #SUGA pic.twitter.com/dxRWbPw89c — low quality Suga pics ✨🧸 (@lowqymyg) April 28, 2022

More about Psy's new album

Earlier this month, Psy announced his comeback with his 9th album PSY 9th. Along with the announcement, the singer also confirmed there will be a track like Gangnam Style in the forthcoming album. In a Twitter video, he said, "To be honest, I produced ‘Champion’ in 2002, and it took me exactly ten years to produce a song that is more sensational than that. ‘Gangnam Style’ was released in 2012. I guess what I’m trying to say is that perhaps the next time you’ll meet a song like ‘Gangnam Style’ will be in 2022."

Image: Instagram/@agustd