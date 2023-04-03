BTS Min Yoongi Aka Suga Goes Solo With Debut Music Album D-Day

BTS rapper Suga, who is set to go on a solo tour world, announced his first solo album under the alias Agust D. The Daechwita singer's agency confirmed in a tweet that the album is titled D-Day and will be released on April 21 at 1 PM KST. BIGHIT Music also released the album cover feauring Suga.

BIGHIT released a statement about Suga's music and said, "Hello, This is BIGHIT MUSIC. BTS member SUGA is releasing his first official solo album, “D-DAY.” “D-DAY” marks the concluding chapter of a trilogy by SUGA’s another moniker, Agust D, succeeding the previous mixtapes, “Agust D” and “D-2.” The album delves into the personal journey of SUGA as Agust D, offering an intimate portrayal of his life as an artist. We ask for fans’ love and support for the last chapter of his trilogy."

It was further read, "Starting with the pre-release track set to drop on April 7, SUGA will be engaging with fans through a variety of content, including a documentary and a world tour. As SUGA embarks on his first official solo activities, we kindly request for your support. Pre-order Begins: Monday, April 3, 2023 @ 11 AM (KST). Release Date: Friday, April 21, 2023 @ 1 PM (KST). Thank you."

BTS Suga's world tour

BTS member Suga announced in February that he will embark on his solo world tour. He is the first member from the popular boy band to go on a world tour all by himself. The K-pop idol will perform in 11 shows from April to June. His last concert will be in Seoul, South Korea, on June 25.

BTS Suga's solo documentary

BTS Suga is set to go on a musical journey in his first-ever solo documentary titled SUGA: Road to D-Day. A 30-second teaser was released with the snapshots of cities including Seoul, Chuncheon, Tokyo, Pyeongchang, Las Vegas, San Francisco, and Malibu. A teaser video gave a glimpse into his personal life.

Buckle up for a sweet ride!#SUGA takes you on a road trip across multiple cities in the documentary special, SUGA: Road to D-DAY. Streaming soon on #DisneyPlusSG. pic.twitter.com/QgksNbHSa7 — Disney+ Singapore (@DisneyPlusSG) March 30, 2023

The release date of the documentary has not been announced yet.