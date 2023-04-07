BTS SUGA Muses Over Lost Love In People Pt 2, Song With IU Out | Watch

BTS SUGA dropped his pre-release track People Pt. 2 from his upcoming album D-Day on Friday (April 7). The song also featured South Korean singer Lee Ji-eun known by her stage name IU. The song depicts the vulnerability of a person who is having a hard time letting go their love. With People Pt. 2, Suga poses questions about the past, present, and future. He also talks about people's unconditional love, greed, selfishness and selflessness.

Suga and IU previously collaborated on the song Eight, which had the theme of overcoming obstacles. The song was a part of IU's coming-of-age series, which also featured songs like Twenty-Three and Palette. It was released on May 6, 2020. The song's title was influenced by the K-pop idol's age in Korea at the time, which was 28.

Check out Suga and IU latest song here.

Meanwhile, Suga will release his solo documentary film titled Suga: Road to D-Day on April 21, the same day his solo album D-Day will also be released. Apart from this, he will also be going on a solo world tour and will perform in at least 11 concerts from April till June, this year. His last concert will be in Seoul on June 25.

BTS' comeback

Talking about the BTS' comeback, BigHit founder and HYBE chairman Bang Si-hyuk earlier explained they can’t guarantee a "promised year" for the band's reunion since BTS and HYBE would need time to get ready following the members' military service.

Earlier, BTS members were given an exemption from serving in the military for some time. However, it was confirmed in October last year that the seven-member group will have to fulfill the compulsory military service. Group’s eldest member Jin is currently enlisted in the military. Meanwhile, J-hope has also started his military enlistment process.