BTS SUGA Reveals D-Day Tracklist Featuring Collabs With J-Hope, IU, The Rose Woosung

BTS SUGA revealed the tracklist of his forthcoming album D-Day on Sunday (April 9). The album features songs in collaboration with fellow BTS member J-hope, The Rose’ Kim Woosung, soloist IU and late Japanese composer Ryuichi Sakamoto. It will be one of Sakamoto’s posthumous release after his death on March 28, earlier this year.

Haegeum will be the leading single of D-Day and will release on the same day as the album. For the unversed, Haegeum is a Korean traditional string instrument. BIGHIT shared the D-Day track list, consisting of ten songs, on their Twitter handle.

SUGA’s collaboration song with IU, titled People Pt 2, was already released on April 7 as the pre-release track from the album. The song depicted the vulnerability of a person who is having a hard time letting go of their love. With People Pt. 2, Suga poses questions about the past, present, and future. He also talks about people's unconditional love, greed, selfishness and selflessness.

The rapper and IU previously collaborated on the song Eight, which had the theme of overcoming obstacles. The song was a part of IU's coming-of-age series, which also featured songs like Twenty-Three and Palette. It was released on May 6, 2020. The song's title was influenced by the K-pop idol's age in Korea at the time, which was 28.

More on SUGA's work front

SUGA will also be releasing his solo documentary Suga: Road to D-Day on the same day of his album release. Later in the year, Suga will kick start his solo music world tour under the name AGUST D in the United States. He will perform at Belmont park on April 26 and 27, Newark on April 27, Rosemont on May 3, 5, and 6, Los Angeles on May 10, 11, and 14, and Oakland on May 16 and 17. After that, he will play three nights in Jakarta (from May 26 to May 28), two nights in Bangkok (on June 10 and 11), two nights in Singapore (on June 17 and 18), and two nights in Seoul's Jamsil Indoor Stadium (on June 24 and 25).