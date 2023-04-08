BTS SUGA Announces More Shows In Bangkok, Singapore As Part Of His Agust D World Tour

BTS SUGA, who is currently gearing up for the release of his solo album D-Day, added new shows to his upcoming world tour on Wednesday (Apr 5). The two new concert dates are for the cities that he'll be touring in Asia. He will perform in Bangkok for a second time on June 9 and Singapore’s second show will be held on June 16. The dates were added after the first shows in both the cities got sold out.

Suga's world tour will take place under his alias name Agust D and will kickstart in the United States, where he will perform at Belmont park on April 26 and 27, Newark on April 27, Rosemont on May 3, 5, and 6, Los Angeles on May 10, 11, and 14, and Oakland on May 16 and 17. After that, he will play three nights in Jakarta (from May 26 to May 28), two nights in Bangkok (on June 10 and 11), two nights in Singapore (on June 17 and 18), and two nights in Seoul's Jamsil Indoor Stadium (on June 24 and 25). Meanwhile, Suga will release his solo documentary film titled Suga: Road to D-Day on April 21, the same day his solo album D-Day will also be released.

More about Suga's alias Agust D

Suga made his debut as Agust D in his self-titled mixtape from 2016 and shocked everyone by singing songs about his struggles with depression, anxiety, success, failure, and poverty. In 2020, he dropped his second mixtape, D-2, which was led by the track Daechwita. Suga rarely performs as Agust D. The rapper has only done it twice, once in 2016 and again in 2021. Both times the performances were at the BTS' yearly fan club events.

The Bangtan boys will likely return as a group in 2025. The group's eldest member Jin is currently enlisted in the mandatory military service, which began in December 2022. Other members of the BTS will have to head to the boot camp for their military training as well.