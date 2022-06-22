The notable South Korean boyband BTS has a number of records and achievements to their name. Since their debut in 2013, the seven-member band comprising Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook managed to garner immense love and appreciation from fans all over the world. In a recent interaction, as the members opened up about their life, BTS Suga recalled the time when he just wanted to live like a superhero.

BTS Suga reveals he always wanted to live like a superhero

In a recent interaction with Vogue Singapore, BTS Suga recently opened up about how he wanted his life to be when he was a kid. When asked about which movie he wished his life was like, Suga revealed that he always wanted to live like a superhero when he was a kid and added that he doesn't wish to have it anymore. He then mentioned that he doesn't want to be the main character anymore but more like a supporting role three. Adding to it, he revealed that he doesn't even want to be the protagonist at all.

''I wanted to live like a superhero when I was a kid but now I don't want to be the main character. Something more like...supporting role three. That's the kind of life I pursue. I don't want to be the protagonist at all,” he said.

On the other hand, during another interaction with Weverse magazine, BTS Suga reflected on the band’s performance at the Grammys 2022 and revealed how stressful it was for them. He even asserted that they weren't planning to do that kind of performance again for quite a while. “We had a part that involved clothes and there was a dance break in the middle, too. The process of getting ready was extremely hectic, too: Seokjin got hurt, and Hobi and Jung Kook were in quarantine, so there were times when it was just four of us. And the directors were really enthusiastic about the performance. So it was a bit stressful getting ready … but I guess it was also sort of fun, looking back now.” he stated.

Image: Instagram/@agustd