BTS Suga Surprises ARMY, Brings Out Halsey During LA Concert | WATCH

BTS member SUGA is currently on his solo world tour Agust D. The rapper had his recent concert in Los Angeles and gave his fans a sweet surprise. SUGA brought out American singer-songwriter Halsey on stage and performed his song Suga’s Interlude with her.

The indoor arena Kia Forum, where SUGA held his concert, shared the video on their official Twitter handle. In the clip, Halsey could be heard singing “I’ve been trying all my life. To separate the time. In between the having it all and giving it up, yeah.” They later laughed together as the song came to an end and hugged before the performer departed the stage.

SUGA 's world tour is taking place under his alias name Agust D. It kickstarted in the United States at Belmont park on April 26 and 27. After LA, he will play in Oakland on May 16 and 17. Later, SUGA will move to Jakarta to play three nights from May 26 to May 28, two nights in Bangkok (on June 10 and 11), two nights in Singapore (on June 17 and 18), and two nights in Seoul's Jamsil Indoor Stadium (on June 24 and 25). Suga released his solo documentary film titled Suga: Road to D-Day on April 21, the same day his solo album D-Day was also released.

More about Suga's alias Agust D

SUGA made his debut as Agust D in his self-titled mixtape from 2016 and shocked everyone by singing songs about his struggles with depression, anxiety, success, failure, and poverty. In 2020, he dropped his second mixtape, D-2, which was led by the track Daechwita. SUGA rarely performs as Agust D. The rapper has only done it twice, once in 2016 and again in 2021. Both times the performances were at the BTS' yearly fan club events.

The Bangtan boys will likely return as a group in 2025. The group's eldest member Jin is currently enlisted in the mandatory military service, which began in December 2022. Other members of the BTS will have to head to the boot camp for their military training as well.