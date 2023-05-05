BTS Jin Inquires About J-Hope's Well-being In Military, ARMY Calls Him Best Hyung

BTS member Jin penned a long note for J-Hope, who is enlisted in the South Korean military. Seokjin aka Jin, who is himself serving in the military since December last year, inquired about Hobi's well-being and asked whether he is taking good care of himself or not. Soon after the K-pop idol shared the post on Weverse, ARMYs began to re-post it and called Jin the best hyung (older brother) ever.

BTS singer Jin wrote, "Sorry, J-Hope. How about there. Are you getting rained on. Are you using the px. Didn't you gai weight. You can't call me because you're so nervous. Did you receive my mail. Are you hurt. Did you shave the other guys heads. How's the food coming out there. I have a long way to go before my vacation. I spend my time in the military looking at you. You should do it to your next friend. It's a big help to your military life." Check fans reaction to the post below.

Photos from J-Hope's military training surface online

A series of photos from J-Hope's military training have been going viral. In the pictures, the BTS rapper was seen posing with a rifle in his hand. Meanwhile, the faces of other military trainees were blurred out. As per the tweet, Jung Hoseok made it through the combat skills and firearms training. Check the post below.

J-Hope went to the South Korean boot camp to begin his 18-month military service. He is the second member after Jin to join the army. Reportedly, Hobi is in a boot camp located in Wonju.