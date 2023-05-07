BTS Suga Firmly Turns Down ARMY's Request To Speak In English

BTS member Min Yoongi, popularly known as Suga or AgustD, recently hosted a live session on Weverse. The K-Pop idol who always fulfills his fan requests, seemingly said no to the ARMY for the first time. The reason behind it was the fans' improper behaviour.

Suga is touted to be one of the kindest and calmest people by his fans. From giving flying kisses, and showing korean hearts to lifting the guitar immediately, he never hesitated from fulfilling ARMYs requests during the live streams. But now, the singer decided to put up some boundaries. After clearing up his Chicago concert schedule, Yoongi did a brief live stream to greet fans and talk about his recent shows.

While replying to fans' questions, he noticed one fan's comment, who asked him to speak in English, the idol looked confused and replied that he did not want to speak in English. He said, "I don't want to. I will speak in Korean." For the unversed, the BTS members except for Namjoon aka RM are not well-versed in English. They find difficult in speaking Korean and hence, their fans respect their decision to not speak in English.

just to be clear, celebrating the boys for using english beautifully when they CHOOSE to use it is VERY FUCKING DIFFERENT from insisting they speak english just because it makes your life a little easier pic.twitter.com/Ih8DVObkaa — tats sdl enthusiast (@dtownsugapd) May 7, 2023

ARMYs reaction to Suga's response

ARMYs supported Suga in his decision and lauded him for replying with honesty. Fans called out those who continuously ask BTS members to speak in English despite knowing that they are not fluent in it. This is not the first time that something like this happened. RM and Kim Taehyung also called out fans for their bad etiquette. Take a look at the tweets below.

every time the boys do lives there are people asking them to speak in english, please stop it. if you want to understand what they are talking about, you must learn korean. — d-yoonkook archive (@yoonkoous) May 7, 2023

the reality of being a live fan translator… pls stop asking them to speak english 😭 we work hard so you can understand them pic.twitter.com/Jz0AtdfGuT — minnie/sora (@tteokminnie) May 7, 2023

honestly how many times do bts have to tell you guys that they don’t want to speak english before y’all stop fucking asking them lol https://t.co/rG4nPn2kpy — t*na⁷ ֺ۪ ⭒ ݂ 🥢 解禁 (@foreverkoos) May 7, 2023

About Suga's D-Day album

BTS member Suga dropped his debut solo album under his alias Agust D. His album includes 10 songs which are Haegeum, D-Day, HUH?! featuring J-Hope, AMYGDALA, SDL, People Part 2 featuring IU, Interlude: Dawn, Life Goes On, Polar Night, and Snooze. He was busy with his concerts in the US as part of Suga: Road to D-Day tour.