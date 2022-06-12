On June 13, the South Korean boyband BTS will mark its 9-year-anniversary and meanwhile, the band's youngest member Jungkook dropped a new title track, My You, which is dedicated to ARMY (fans). The announcement that Jungkook made on his social media space took fans by surprise with the latter expressing how happy and overwhelmed they are about the same.

BTS' Jungkook drops My You for ARMY on band's anniversary

Taking to his Twitter handle on Sunday, Jungkook began a countdown to the song by sharing a screenshot of a text message. It definitely came as a surprise to fans that the screenshot shared by the BTS member is from the video of the song. Jungkook creatively included several social media app templates, including SMS, Instagram stories, Instagram posts, music libraries and more, to convey the lyrics of the tracks. Crooned by Jungkook himself, the song has been co-produced by Hiss Noise.

Watch the song here:

Here's how Army reacted:

A Twitter user took to the comment section and wrote, "9th anniversary but they still gave /us/ a gift, please we don't deserve them!! we honestly stan the best 7 men ever you've been through so much but stayed strong we'll always be here with you promise!! HAPPY 9 YEARS BESTIES WE LOVE YOU SO MUCH."

it's their 9th anniversary but they still gave /us/ a gift, please we don't deserve them!! we honestly stan the best 7 men ever 😭 you've been through so much but stayed strong we'll always be here with you promise!! HAPPY 9 YEARS BESTIES WE LOVE YOU SO MUCH 🥺💜💜💜💜💜💜💜 — °•Bubbles⁷•° (@galacticbts) June 12, 2022

Another fan commented, "IT IS SONG FOR ARMY by Jungkook", and a fan wrote, "THANK YOU I LOVE YOU" and many dropped hearts for their favourite South Korean Band. A Twitter user wrote, "he loves us so much I’m a little bit broken he’s that little star in the night sky that watches over us as we sleep."

IT IS SONG FOR ARMY by Jungkook 😭😭😭pic.twitter.com/L7b7F9QTWT — Lavender⁷ (@Lavende03) June 12, 2022

THANK YOU I LOVE YOUpic.twitter.com/fvrlo0yUR7 — shaira⁷ | bts, my you (@LOUDERTHAN80MBS) June 12, 2022

he loves us so much i’m a little bit broken he’s that little star in the night sky that watches over us as we sleep — 🎻beth⁷ | PROOF (JUNE 10) (@jooniepIant) June 12, 2022

Image: Instagram/Tah.Kook