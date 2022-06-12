Quick links:
Image: BIG HIT
On June 13, the South Korean boyband BTS will mark its 9-year-anniversary and meanwhile, the band's youngest member Jungkook dropped a new title track, My You, which is dedicated to ARMY (fans). The announcement that Jungkook made on his social media space took fans by surprise with the latter expressing how happy and overwhelmed they are about the same.
Taking to his Twitter handle on Sunday, Jungkook began a countdown to the song by sharing a screenshot of a text message. It definitely came as a surprise to fans that the screenshot shared by the BTS member is from the video of the song. Jungkook creatively included several social media app templates, including SMS, Instagram stories, Instagram posts, music libraries and more, to convey the lyrics of the tracks. Crooned by Jungkook himself, the song has been co-produced by Hiss Noise.
[#2022BTSFESTA]— BTS_official (@bts_bighit) June 12, 2022
🕛613
Song For ARMY
My You by Jung Kook of BTS
(https://t.co/nHa6Ep1baC)
(https://t.co/08v4IgG4Lw)#2022BTSFESTA#BTS9thAnniversary#SongForARMY#MyYou#JungKook #BTS #방탄소년단9살ㅊㅋ#찐방탄회식은내일만나자9
Watch the song here:
A Twitter user took to the comment section and wrote, "9th anniversary but they still gave /us/ a gift, please we don't deserve them!! we honestly stan the best 7 men ever you've been through so much but stayed strong we'll always be here with you promise!! HAPPY 9 YEARS BESTIES WE LOVE YOU SO MUCH."
it's their 9th anniversary but they still gave /us/ a gift, please we don't deserve them!! we honestly stan the best 7 men ever 😭 you've been through so much but stayed strong we'll always be here with you promise!! HAPPY 9 YEARS BESTIES WE LOVE YOU SO MUCH 🥺💜💜💜💜💜💜💜— °•Bubbles⁷•° (@galacticbts) June 12, 2022
Another fan commented, "IT IS SONG FOR ARMY by Jungkook", and a fan wrote, "THANK YOU I LOVE YOU" and many dropped hearts for their favourite South Korean Band. A Twitter user wrote, "he loves us so much I’m a little bit broken he’s that little star in the night sky that watches over us as we sleep."
IT IS SONG FOR ARMY by Jungkook 😭😭😭pic.twitter.com/L7b7F9QTWT— Lavender⁷ (@Lavende03) June 12, 2022
THANK YOU I LOVE YOUpic.twitter.com/fvrlo0yUR7— shaira⁷ | bts, my you (@LOUDERTHAN80MBS) June 12, 2022
he loves us so much i’m a little bit broken he’s that little star in the night sky that watches over us as we sleep— 🎻beth⁷ | PROOF (JUNE 10) (@jooniepIant) June 12, 2022
Translation of "My You" pic.twitter.com/TFiOgEG66t— My Soondoongie *.✧✿◉‿◉✿*.✧ (@Miya0197) June 12, 2022
Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.