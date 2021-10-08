BTS' V Aka Kim Taehyung Tops 'Most Handsome Man In World 2021' Once Again

As Kim Taehyung, one of the members of the South Korean boy band, BTS was recently honoured with the title of ‘Most Handsome Man in the World’ by a publication, the artists and his fans recently received a thrilling piece of news yet again when he was named under the same category by another outlet.

BTS member, Kim Taehyung is popularly known as V who topped the list of 'The Most Handsome Man in the World' twice in the same week by a leading news agency as well as a magazine.

BTS V tops the list of The Most Handsome Man in the World 2021

According to the Nubia Magazine, the popular BTS member, V, also known as Kim Taehyung has topped the list of 'The Most Handsome Man in the World'. The British publication conducted a five-month survey for 'The Most Handsome Man in the World 2021' in which people from 183 countries participated from all over the world with India, Brazil, Japan, the USA and the UK with the maximum entries. Other top voting countries included Taiwan, China, South Korea, South Africa, Russia, Mexico, Canada and others. The survey featured 20 attractive male celebrities from various countries across the globe out of which BTS' V emerged as the winner.

It's official. BTS's Kim Tae-hyung has been certified as the world's most handsome man in 2021 after a lengthy global survey.@BIGHIT_MUSIC @bts_bighit @BTS_twt mail sent for certificate delivery.https://t.co/ftw7nup7ti pic.twitter.com/1FsMqrNvCJ — Nubia Magazine! (@nubiamagazineuk) October 5, 2021

On October 5, 2021, Tuesday, the publication revealed that BTS' V received 600 thousand votes out of one million votes and surpassed some of the popular celebrities from all over the world. The contestant who received the second position was the Chinese actor and singer Xiao Zhan and the 3rd position was given to the British actor and Bridgerton star Rege Jean Page. Other artists who were a part of the list included BTS Jungkook, Can Yaman, Henry Cavill, Theo James, Kendrick Sampson, Jason Momoa, Zayn Malik and others.

On the other hand, The Teal Mango also announced the list of the top 7 most handsome men in the world in 2021, as reported by ANI and it was revealed that BTS' V topped this list as well.

1. Kim Tae Young (BTS V), South Korea

2. Hrithik Roshan, India

3. Robert Pattinson, England

4. Brad Pitt, USA

5. Tom Cruise, USA

6. Omar Borkan Al Gala, Iraq

7. Chris Evans, USA

(Image: @BTS.bighitofficial/Instagram)