India's BTS ARMY Makes Stunning Sand Art For Member V Aka Kim Taehyung's 25th Birthday

The Kpop world is slowly coming to recognize the tremendous power of India's BTS ARMY as fans across the globe begin to mass-mobilize support, organising large-scale events to honour our 7 beloved boys.

From mass donations to tree plantation drives, Indian ARMY has made their mark globally as one of the most dedicated fanbases of BTS.

But, when we thought we had seen it all, this year, the ARMY from India took it up a notch as they honoured their precious 95' liner Kim Taehyung on his 25th birthday!

Happy Birthday #Kim_Taehyung May God Bless You...Aftera long effort I did it on the baitarani river of Odisha...I hope it will be reach at you as an amazing surprise .. @Taehyung_india_ https://t.co/eFBMlIZyEx pic.twitter.com/JuSmVdmmHI — Dasarath Mohanta ðŸ‡®ðŸ‡³ (@DasarathMohanta) December 23, 2020

Commissioning a massive sand art for BTS V's birthday- 'Taehyung Fanbase India' honoured the Kpop sensation in a uniquely Indian style. Well-known sand artist from Odisha, Dasarath Mohanta designed a stunning sand art for BTS V's birthday as he drew Kim Taehyung's face in the grains of sand at Sunakhamb under the banks of Baitrani river in Odisha.

The message read- " Kim Taehyung, happy birthday. Stay happy' in Korean, along with a message in English reading- 'Happy Birthday Taehyung. Indian Army Loves You. Taehyung Fanbase in India.'

While it is hard for the World's Most Handsome Man (as rightly chosen by TC Candler) to look even better, Taetae shone even brighter in the sand art. ARMYs hope this 'precious gift' from India reaches the birthday boy.

Read: Birthday Wishes For BTS Member V Light Up Burj Khalifa; Watch Video

Read: As Kim Tae-hyung Turns 25, Here Is An Overview Of His Journey With BTS

#Taehyung B'Day~PART 4



We are happy to announce & dedicate this sand art in honor of Taehyung on his birthday by upcoming sand artist @DasarathMohanta at Sunakhamb under Baitrani river in Odissa.

It is 1st of a kind project for any KPop idol.@BTS_twt pic.twitter.com/WqpkKcdff2 — Taehyung_Fanbase India| Read pinned •â—¡• (@Taehyung_india_) December 22, 2020

Netizens in awe

This is just so unique and beautiful ðŸ˜­ — í’ê²½ âœ§ HAPPY V DAY (@sceneryfortae) December 22, 2020

Thank you so much for doing this on behalf of all Indian armys.ðŸ’œðŸ’œðŸ’œðŸ’œ — Rupsa ðŸ»ðŸ“ (@rupsa_debnath) December 23, 2020

This is so beautiful !

Thank you so much for your efforts and your great talent pic.twitter.com/rhr3bk6meH — PalakshiðŸ“ðŸ» (@Palakshi1408) December 23, 2020

Read: BTS' V's Birthday: His Top Solo Songs You Need To Add To Your Playlist

Read: BTS' Kim Taehyung Aka V's 25th Birthday Celebrated In A Grand Way By Fans; Check Tweets

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.