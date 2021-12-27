BTS V Sings Led Zeppelin's Knockin' On Heaven's Door In New 'Bangtan Bomb' Video

Fans of the South Korean boy band BTS are extremely fond of their Bangtan Bomb videos. The videos feature some behind-the-scenes clips from several major events of the band, such as their interviews, dance rehearsals and much more. The official YouTube handle of Bangtan TV recently dropped yet another Bangtan Bomb featuring the band prepping for their news interview after almost three years. The video also saw Kim Tae-hyung, aka V, singing along Led Zeppelin's Knockin' On Heaven's Door.

BTS members RM, Jin, J-Hope, Suga, Jin, Jimin, V and Junkook appeared on an SBS News interview in July, this year. Their latest Bangtan Bomb featured the band prepping for the interview and how they were nervous to appear on the news show after several years. From Suga and J-Hope talking about how nervous they were to V and RM taking the help of some International music, the new video was surely a treat for BTS ARMY.

BTS members talk about their news interview in the new Bangtan Bomb

J-Hope confesses before the camera that he was nervous about the interview and hoped he would convey the group's message well to the audience. On the other hand, BTS' Suga was seen speaking to the camera about how long it had been since the band appeared on a news channel. Their reappearance after three years not only made him happy but also motivated him to work harder on music. Jimin requested his fans to understand him if he is not good with his words. Jin was much-excited to share the news of their Billboard 100 streak.

The six minutes 55 seconds video also saw band leader RM jamming Led Zeppelin's Knockin' On Heaven's Door. While he was grooving to the iconic track, BTS' V was singing along. V was also further seen singing Jason Marz's Be Honest ahead of the interview. The video further had some snippets from their interview in which they talked about their upcoming work.

Meanwhile, three BTS stars have tested positive for COVID-19. While Suga tested positive for the virus on Friday, RM and Jin were diagnosed on Sunday, December 26, 2021. Reacting to the behind-the-scenes video, the fan ARMY prayed for their quick recovery.

Image: Twitter/@rin_v_taetae