BTS V's Bodyguard Elbows Fan Trying To Touch Him, Taehyung's Response Wins ARMYS' Hearts

A clip of BTS member V aka Kim Taehyung is doing rounds on social media in which a fan tries to touch him at the Incheon International Airport. Taehyung returned from New York City on Thursday during which he was greeted by a huge crowd at the airport. The video, shared by Dispatch, saw the BTS member making his way out of the airport during which fans were trying to catch a glimpse of the singer.

ARMYs upset over fan's behaviour who tried to touch BTS' Kim Taehyung

During the incident, an excited fan came so close to Taehyung that his security personnel elbowed the person in order to safeguard him. After the Winter Bear singer noticed it, he subtly held his security man back. Watch the video here:

ARMYs were quick to react, as evident from the comments section. Many supporters thanked Taehyung on Twitter for expressing concern. A few people did, however, also express their displeasure with the fan who invaded his personal space.

A Twitter user wrote, "Taehyung is so kind-hearted, he doesn’t want anyone getting hurt even though he could be harmed, the lady in the back shouldn’t have touched him though", another person tweeted, "Why is it leaving fans are blocked but arriving fans can get that close? I don’t understand." A fan wrote, "No. Just no! I'm sorry but I do need you to see how much of a violation having your space invaded and your body touched truly is. All human beings deserve autonomy over their bodies and space. This person knowingly targeted him, approached him, and aggressively touched him!"

A netizen tweeted, "He's always so aware of things that are happening around him and ensuring people are okay. How is he able to keep his cool like this? He needs to teach a class at HYBE EDU or something."

