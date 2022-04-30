BTS World Tour Rumours Surface As Airports Across World Tweet Band's Lyrics; Read

While it is often being talked about how BTS has taken the world with their chartbusters, the boyband has now literally brought those sayings to reality. In the last few days, various airports across the world shared some cryptic tweets which featured lyrics from BTS' songs. The aforementioned airports included some in the US, India, Australia and many more. Alongside some funny captions and pictures, the airports also tagged the South Korean boy band's official Twitter handle along with the hashtag "BTSArmy." The chain of tweets soon attracted the attention of BTS fandom 'ARMY'. However, BTS ARMY did not take much time to set off speculations suggesting the chain of tweets reflected something and set forth assumptions regarding the band's much-awaited world tour.

Several major airports across the world mentioned BTS on their social media posts recently. The Reagan Airport, the national airport in Arlington, Virginia, US, posted a photo of a flight and penned lyrics from the band's popular song Airplane Pt 2 inside the caption. The tweet read, "Sky high, sky love, sky dope." On the other hand, the Dallas/Fort Worth Airport, situated in Texas, USA, tweeted, "Somebody better call @BTS_twt, because that landing was smooth. like. butter!" Paris Aeroport reacted to the tweet and wrote, "Day or night, the sky’s alight, so we dance to the break of dawn!" The official Twitter handle of Delhi Airport wrote, "'Cause I-I-I'm in the stars tonight.'"

💜 Day or night, the sky’s alight, so we dance to the break of dawn! #BTSArmy #BTS 💜 pic.twitter.com/5gdACInQZQ — Paris Aéroport (@ParisAeroport) April 28, 2022

ARMY reacts to airports' tweet spree

BTS claims one of the massive fanbases for a music band across the world. Millions of people follow the boy band and never fail to shower their love on them. As the airports across the world dropped the pictures with cryptic captions, BTS ARMY did not take much time to react as they speculated about the band's much-awaited world tour. A fan page shared the tweets of the airports and wrote, "Never thought i would see the day where the airports around the world would twt BTS lyrics and abt ARMY There's never a dull moment when your ARMY," meanwhile, another one penned, "Hmm all these airports tweeting @BTS_twt related posts look fishy for sure & might not be a coincidence. Are they teasing a BTS World Tour?" While BTS members - RM, Jin, Jungkook, Suga, J-Hope, V and Jimin - and their agency have not reacted to the rumours, BTS ARMY is rejoiced to see the tweets.

Never thought i would see the day where the airports around the world would twt BTS lyrics and abt ARMY 😭💜 There's never a dull moment when your ARMY #AirportTwitter + pic.twitter.com/dbYwxpQG9E — Christina (@ChristyyPhann) April 29, 2022

Hmm all these airports tweeting @BTS_twt related posts look fishy for sure & might not be a coincidence.



Are they teasing a BTS World Tour? pic.twitter.com/9kjXBYbCcE — Rosan⁷ (@xCeleste___) April 28, 2022

what is happening?? various airports are posting bts lyrics, purple skies, and stuff…is it bts world tour perhaps?? 🤡#AirportTwitter pic.twitter.com/QoiZrY2r3h — ℓea⁷ 달 | 6.10 (@snglritae) April 28, 2022

Image: Twitter/@bts_bighit