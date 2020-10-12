BTS's 'Map Of The Soul: ON:E' Concert Manages To Mesmerise As Many As 114 Million Fans

BTS recently wrapped up two-day concert BTS's Map of the Soul: ON:E with new performances, dance breaks, songs and messages. The seven-member boyband was all about remembering their fans whom they couldn’t see physically due to the COVID-19 situation. Jin, Jungkook, Jimin, J-Hope, RM, Suga, Taehyung addressed their fans who attended the online concert with powerful messages. According to a report by GMA, the band members managed to mesmerise over 114 million fans worldwide with BTS's Map of the Soul: ON:E.

BTS's Map of the Soul: ON:E

The same report in GMA also suggested that the concert attracted over 100 million viewers worldwide. A Korean boy band is a unique group which has attracted such massive numbers. BTS's Map of the Soul: ON:E is the second virtual concert by the group after Bang Bang Con: The Live which was performed sometime after the 7th anniversary of the group’s debut. BTS's virtual concert, the first edition, witnessed over 756,000 viewers from 107 countries which amounted to $19.7 million in only tickets as per the same report in GMA.

BTS's virtual concert performances

The seven-member boy band, BTS or Bangtan Sonyeondan have not seen the fans or Army members since February, after the COVID-19 situation led to a global lockdown. Several concert schedules of the group were cancelled in pan America and North America. The group hosted the two-day concert as a reunion of the fandom and the fans, sans the physical concert.

Jimin's dance stands out amongst other performances

Apart from dancing to their classic hits like Dope, No More Dream, the group delivered performances like Dynamite, and solo performances like Persona, Shadow, My Time, Filter, Ego and sub-unit performances like UGH, Friends and more. The group revisited some last album releases with performances of Truth Untold, Butterfly and more. BTS’ Jimin’s performance was the talk of the town for the sensual moves and a surprise outfit within coming seconds on stage. Fans were mesmerised to see his performance.

The group gave their closing comments which recalled the old times when their fans could actually meet them through concerts. However, RM, the group’s leader said that they will try to meet and greet the fans whenever possible, for the time being, virtually. Jimin broke down, as he was ‘frustrated’ that he couldn’t meet the fans as per his closing statements. The group members were happy to see the fans virtually.

