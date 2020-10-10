From Jin To Jungkook, Here Are BTS Military Enlistment Dates For The Group

The mandatory military service in South Korea directs the male citizens of the country to enlist in the military irrespective of the background, career and residency. The male citizen will only be exempted under medical conditions or excellence in the field of sports of classical arts which is decided by a committee. BTS as well will be serving the military soon, as they are not being exempted from the military service.

BTS military exemption denied

According to a report in Yonhap, the BTS military enlistment is due in the coming years and cannot be exempted as per the Military Manpower Administration and the Ministry of National Defense. Culture Minister Park Yang-woo said while attending a meeting with UNESCO’s Forum of Ministers of Culture that there are a lot of people who wish to exempt the group which is not possible as there are no institutionalized waiver systems for popular culture and arts.

Here are the estimated dates and BTS military service schedule for fans-

Eldest member Kim Seok Jin or Jin was born on December 4, 1992, this makes his last enlisting date between 2020-2021. The eldest member of BTS will have to halt the activities for approximately two years after enlistment. BTS military enlistment will first witness his departure for service.

Suga or Min Yoongi, the main rapper of the group is born on March 9, 1993. He will be reaching his military enlistment date by the year 2022. The members of the band will have to register themselves before they hit the age of 29 as per Military Draft Notice of defence services of South Korea.

As group leader, RM or Kim Namjoon and rapper J-Hope or Jung Hoseok are born on September 12, 1994, and February 18, 1994, respectively, the two will be enlisting for the military service by 2023. They will be discharged by 2025 as per the service notice.

As main dancer Jimin or Park Jimin and vocalist V or Kim Taehyung are born in October 13, 1995 and December 30, 1995, respectively, the two will be enlisting for the military service by 2024. They will be discharged by 2026 as per the service notice.

Youngest member Jeon Jungkook is born on September 1, 1997. The singer and the centre of the group will be the last one to enlist as per the draft notice. He will be enlisting by the year 2026 and return by 2028.

Disclaimer: BTS military enlistment dates are subject to their choice. They can enlist earlier if they wish to but earlier than the specified date, but not later. The military service must to completed before the age of 28. Apart from that, there are options of members opting to serve the military service together, which is still under discussion.

