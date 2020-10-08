BTS’ Jungkook Does Home Video On 'Savage Love' But Fans Only Got Eyes For His Man-bun

South Korean singer and youngest member of BTS, Jeon Jungkook is creating trends again, this time for his man bun. The centre of the group, the main vocalist voiced a home version of Savage Love remix with Jason Derulo and Jawsh 685. However, fans of the band were too busy noticing the man bun that made a reappearance.

Jungkook singes Savage Love remix-

BTS’ Jungkook made sure that he hit the vocals right with an only lyrical singing. The singer had used the F-word in the original release. However, in this home video, he avoided saying it. Towards the end, he is seen adlibbing to the tunes and also jamming to it. Throughout the video, Jungkook is sitting in the comfort of his home. The singer was in front of a window and an unnamed person was recording the video.

'Savage Love' remix within home comfort

Jungkook was seen in comfort de max in the matching pyjamas that he wore. He is wearing dark shaded attire. Another thing fans noticed was his barefoot and his wavy hair safeguarded in the ‘much-discussed’ man bun. The video was a monochromatic 37-minute Twitter post. Jungkook was jamming to the audio of Savage Love. Apart from that, Jungkook has donned the man bun for his performance during the BTS Week. While delivering the hanbok clad, high octane song Idol look, Jungkook sported a man bun.

Jungkook's man bun has made multiple appearances

Before the performance, the man bun had made an appearance during Jungkook’s birthday in VLive. Fans reacted quite massively after looking at Jungkook’s hairstyle. The youngest member of BTS is fond of long hair as seen during the 'Fake Love' era, but the man bun was a first for many fans. It will be interesting to see what hairstyle the singer opts for during the BE era. The new album is going to release in November and fans are eagerly waiting for the same.

Check out the reactions of BTS fans on Jungkook's man bun -

In other news, BTS members like J-Hope, V and Namjoon shared Twitter posts as well from their trip to the Bukhan river for 'BTS In The Soop' reality show. BTS’ V on the other hand, shared some dapper looking photos from a recent shoot. Fans found it interesting as per the comments section.

