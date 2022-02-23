Camila Cabello Announces New Song With One Of Her 'favourite People' Ed Sheeran

After the massive success of Ed Sheeran's collaboration with Taylor Swift for their music video, 'The Joker and the Queen', the 'Shape of You' singer is set to join Camila Cabello for their upcoming song together. Camila Cabello, best known for her popular songs namely 'I Know What You Did Last Summer', 'Crying in the Club', 'Never Be The Same', etc, recently announced her collaboration with Ed Sheeran through social media and left her fans surprised.

This is not the first time Ed Sheeran and Camila Cabello are collaborating with each other as they previously worked together on the song, 'South of the Border' that also had Dominican-American rapper Cardi B as part of the collaboration. The song was a huge hit among the audience and it even ranked among the top 10 songs in around eight countries. The duo even co-wrote the song 'The Boy' however, it never made it to Cabello's 2018 album.

Camila Cabello and Ed Sheeran's new collaboration

Camila Cabello recently took to her Instagram handle and shared a picture of herself in which she can be seen sitting on the side of a road with messy hair and swollen eyes. Through the caption, she announced the release of her new song in collaboration with the popular singer, Ed Sheeran. She unveiled the title of their song and escalated the fans' curiosity by dropping in the release date of the song. She also expressed her delight about the same by adding that it would be triple fun for her because the song will be released a day after her birthday. The caption read, "Bam Bam. March 4th with @teddysphotos, one of my favorite people and artists ever. Also my bday is the day before so triple win" (sic)

Numerous celebrity artists and fans took to Camila Cabello's latest Instagram post and expressed excitement for the duo's upcoming song. Artists namely Ricky Reed, Pocah, Crystelle Pereira, and others took to the comments section and added how proud they were of her. On the other hand, even fans swamped her post with hearts and heart-eyed emojis while expressing how they could not wait further to listen to her song in collaboration with Ed Sheeran. Take a look at some of the reactions to Camila Cabello's latest Instagram post.

Image: AP