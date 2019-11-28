Camila Cabello STOLE From The Kensington Palace; Here's How The Royal Family Responded

Singer Camila Cabello recently visited the Kensington Palace last month in October, during BBC's Radio 1 Teen Heroes event. Now, a few days after the event's conclusion, Camila has apologised to Prince William and Kate Middleton after announcing that she had stolen something from the Royal household during her visit. Camila's confession has also garnered a response from the Royal Family itself.

Camila recently featured on the BBC show Radio 1’s Breakfast with Greg James. It was during this show that Camila revealed that she had stealthily and daringly stolen something from the Kensington Palace during the Radio 1 Teen Heroes event. Camila said that she was dared by the host of the show to steal a pencil during her visit to the palace. Camila said that she was triple-dared by the host and that the one thing she had learnt in her life was that you could never refuse a triple-dare. Which is why Camila accepted the dare and did it.

According to Camila, when the host, James, told the palace guards and staff about the theft, Camila hid the pencil in her mother's purse so that she would not get into trouble. She also added that despite her mother's protests, she refused to return the pencil as it was stolen as a triple-dare and she was not about to back down. After her confession, Camila also apologised to Prince William and Kate Middleton for swiping away their pencil.

"I am sorry William and I am sorry Kate" 😂 @KensingtonRoyal@GregJames may have got @Camila_Cabello into a bit of trouble at the Palace 👀 pic.twitter.com/aKArMdD04H — BBC Radio 1 (@BBCR1) November 26, 2019

Camila added that she still had the pencil and that she could not sleep at night and had to get this secret off her chest. Camila's confession also got noticed by the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge as well. The official Kensington Palace Twitter had only one response to the singer's revelation, an ominous side eyes emoji. The response has already been liked over 2000 times. James, the host of Radio 1, replied to the royal family's Tweet with a worried, "Uh oh." The amusing exchange had entertained many Twitter users and the posts are already trending on the platform.

👀 — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) November 26, 2019

