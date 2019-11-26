Camila Cabello Confesses Love For Shawn Mendes Post AMAs Win

Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes won hearts with their steamy performance at the American Music Awards 2019 on Sunday. After their performance at the star-studded event, the pair won the award for Collaboration of the Year. Camila Cabello has finally confessed her love for beau Shawn Mendes in a heartfelt Instagram post. Camila took to her official handle to thank Mendes for all the support and care. Camila started the post with 'I love you Shawn Mendes' followed by a long message for fans and the man himself.

Camila wrote, "i love u @shawnmendes thank u for being so there for me yesterday and every other day, u have the most caring and beautiful heart in the world! thanks to all our fans for voting, we love and appreciate you guys so much and are so thankful for you."

The lovebirds have been making headlines ever since their song Senorita came out in June this year. The couple kept their relationship hidden for a while but now after Camila's open admission of love for Mendes has left the fans gasping for air.

'Unbelievable human being'

After his remarkable performance at AMAs, Shawn Mendes also took to his official Instagram handle to thank his fans and collaborators. Mendes also thanked Camila and expressed his admiration for the Cuban-born singer.

Mendes wrote, "@amas thank you everyone thank you so much!! also @camila_cabello i admire you so much you unbelievable human being thank you for being you. we love u guys."

The two artists arrived separately to the award show as they did in MTV Video Music Awards. Camila wore a stunning nude princess dress embellished with flowers while Mendes sported a purple suit.

On the work front, Camila is gearing up to release her new album 'Romance', which is based upon her life and chaos that ensues in love, relationships. 'Romance' will be released on December 6 and will be supported by the Romance Tour 2020. Camila released her new music video 'Living Proof hours' after performing with Mendes at the AMAs.

