Shawn Mendes And Camila Cabello's Best Appearances Together As A Couple

Canadian singer Shawn Mendes recently revealed that he has been dating Cuban-American singer Camila Cabello officially since July 4. Together, they won the hearts with their amazing performance at the American Music Awards 2019. The lovebirds have been making headlines ever since their song Senorita came out in June this year. Here are some of their best appearances.

American Music Awards 2019:

Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes made striking separate entrances Sunday at the award function in Los Angeles. The 22-year-old Camila stunned in a sheer Oscar de la Renta dress. On the other hand, Shawn looked stylish in a dark purple suit. She completed her look with a pair of matching platform heels and a thick braid ponytail.

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello out in Los Angeles together today ❤️ pic.twitter.com/lfQsFH3I51 — Shawn Mendes Media (@ShawnM_HQ) July 8, 2019

In the above pictures, the singers can be seen sitting by one another as Shawn wraps his arm around Camila and rests his head against hers. The two looked like the image of a perfect couple. Reportedly, the pictures came out after the duo enjoyed a fun-filled July holiday together in Malibu.

After winning hearts with the new single Senorita, Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello continue to tease their fans. They recently came together for their personal cover shoot for V Magazine. The digital issue was published on Friday. Cabello is seen wrapping her arm around Mendes and resting her head on his cheek with one hand on his chest.

