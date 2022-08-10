Camila Cabello Confirms Dating Austin Kevitch After Breaking Up With Shawn Mendes

After a shocking break-up between Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes, the duo seem to have moved on in life as Cabello was recently spotted enjoying a fun outing with her alleged boyfriend Austin Kevitch in California. While earlier it was rumoured that the duo were dating each other, their latest PDA confirmed that they have been romancing lately.

Camila Cabello’s latest PDA with Austin confirms their relationship

According to the latest reports by E! News, Camila Cabello and her rumoured boyfriend Austin Kevitch were spotted together in Santa Monica, California as they grabbed breakfast together at Caffe Wooyoo. The eyewitness told the outlet that the duo was very sweet together and looked happy and added that they even kissed while holding hands.

The eyewitness stated, "They were very sweet together and looked happy. They kissed. When they left, they held hands and took a walk together. They had a nice day and looked like they very much enjoy being together." Camila opted for a floral blue outfit while Kevitch donned a white t-shirt with a pair of blue shorts.

This isn't the first time the duo were spotted together as they were seen in public last month as they headed out for an evening stroll together in Los Angeles.

Who is Austen Kevitch?

The 30-year-old is a founder of a private dating app, Lox Club, specially designed for Jews and non-Jews with ridiculously high standards. He started the app after experiencing a bad breakup during the pandemic. Lox Club has attracted many investments from celebs like Lil Yachty and Bhad Bhabie and many across the globe.

Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes

The couple announced a break-up in November 2021 as they released a statement on social media. Taking to their respective Instagram handles, the duo stated, "Hey guys, we've decided to end our romantic relationship but our love for one another as humans is stronger than ever. We started our relationship as best friends and will continue to be best friends. We so appreciate your support from the beginning and moving forward."

Image: Instagram/@camila_cabello/@austinkevitch/@shawnmendes