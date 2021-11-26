As the celebrities enjoyed Thanksgiving Day 2021, singer-actor Camila Cabello dropped pictures from her celebration this year, which doesn't involve her long-time boyfriend Shawn Mendes after their recent separation. In the post, the Liar singer expressed her gratitude to fans for always supporting her through thick and thin.

Camila Cabello reveals her Thanksgiving Day squad

Camila Cabello took to her official Instagram handle and dropped in a video clip of herself in which she can be seen chilling with her pets wearing a comfy brown top and a pair of shorts. In the caption, she wrote a gratitude note thanking everyone who extended love to her, listened to her music and supported her on her creative life journey even though she hadn't met a lot of her fans. Stating further, Camila also thanked her fans for showing love, kindness and support and added that she will be sending them all of it right back. She later added that she was grateful for her human family and friends and her plant and animal family and friends and extended love and gratitude their way.

The caption read, "I have a lot to be thankful for, but I’m especially grateful that I gotta whole squad trying to hang w me while I meditate happy gratitude day everybody! I’m very thankful for all of you on here who send me love, listen to my music, and support me on this creative/ life journey! even though I haven’t met a lot of you, you guys show me love, kindness, and support and I’m sending it to all of you right back! After all, we’re all alive at the same time in this crazy, confusing, magical world and I do believe we’re all interconnected and are never truly alone. Grateful for my human family and friends and my plant and animal family and friends Sending you guys so much love and gratitude today." (sic)

Many celebrities and fans took to Camila Cabello's Instagram post and dropped in Thanksgiving day wishes for her. Some of them also expressed their love for her pets and mentioned how cute they all are. Some fans also stated how thankful they were to her for being the best idol and expressed their love for her. Take a look at some of the reactions to Camila Cabello's latest Instagram post.

Why did Camila and Shawn break up?

The Senorita singer recently spoke to People and opened up about her break p with long time boyfriend, Shawn Mendes. She stated how she was struggling with mental health, anxiety and toxic levels of stress and added how she was exhausted in every way. Adding to it, she also revealed how her buildup of anxiety was affecting her relationship with Shawn. It was later revealed that it was Shawn Mendes who initiated the conversation to part ways with Cabello.

