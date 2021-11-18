Why Did Shawn Mendes And Camila Cabello Break Up? What Are Their Fans Saying?

Singing sensations Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello called it quits recently after dating for two years. The couple was considered as one of the most adored pairs in the industry. The two were best friends for years and began dating in 2019. Here is why the couple chose to end their fairytale romance.

Taking to their respective Instagram handles, Shwan Mendes and Camila Cabello announced their split. The two penned a heartfelt note for their fans and revealed they have decided to part ways. The note read, "Hey guys, we've decided to end our romantic relationship but our love for one another as humans is stronger than ever." The couple further promised to stay best friends as they were for five years before starting to date each other. They wrote, "We started our relationship as best friends and will continue to be best friends. We so appreciate your support from the beginning to moving forward. Camila and Shawn."

Why did Shawn and Camila break up?

The couple's split news created a buzz on social media platforms. The news of their split has been trending for the last few hours and has left their fans heartbroken. While the couple did not announce the reason behind their breakup and were also last seen together on Halloween, their fans are unable to speculate why did they part ways.

Twitter saw a flood of tweets as the couple announced their split. A fan wrote, "now shawn is gonna sing literally all his albums that he wrote when he was in love with camila." Another one shared a few throwback pictures of the couple and wrote, "I'm sad about Shawn and Camila's break up announcement, though I'm happy because they will remain as best friends." "I'm hoping the best for them as individuals. I love you both," the user added.

now shawn is gonna sing literally all his albums that he wrote when he was in love with camila and they are not together anymore, it breaks me so much :( — c (@filtercamila) November 18, 2021

I'm sad about Shawn and Camila's break up announcement, though I'm happy because they will remain as best friends (I hope they will). I'm hoping the best for them as individuals. I love you both. pic.twitter.com/JT4Ciyv1O4 — Marianna Kim (@mariannajin) November 18, 2021

First Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid, now Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello

NO I DON’T BELIEVE IN LOVE ANYMORE THIS SHIT IS OVER pic.twitter.com/JqcKy2aIVh — Bby Ari (@PLisa00895087) November 18, 2021

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello's relationship timeline

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello first met at Austin Mahone's Live On Tour. The two performed together as Cabello was a member of a band back then. They often mentioned each other's names in different interviews but stayed best friends. In 2015, the duo released their first song I Know What You Did Last Summer. The couple remained friends for a few more coming years. In 2019, they reportedly came close while making their hit track Senorita. Mendes once revealed they stayed together in an NYC apartment. Soon after the couple began making public outings together and indulging in PDAs.

