Camila Cabello Teases New Music Video 'Bam Bam' With Ed Sheeran, Astonishes Fans; Watch

As fans eagerly wait to watch Ed Sheeran and Camila Cabello's upcoming collaboration in their music video titled 'Bam Bam', the latter dropped a thrilling sneak peek of the video that has left fans astonished. The singer also shared the release date of the music video while expressing her excitement on the same.

This is not the first time Camila Cabello and Ed Sheeran are collaborating with each other as they previously worked together on the song, 'South of the Border' that also had Dominican-American rapper Cardi B as part of the collaboration. The song was a huge hit among the audience and it even ranked among the top 10 songs in around eight countries. The duo even co-wrote the song 'The Boy' however, it never made it to Cabello's 2018 album.

Camila Cabello teases a new song with Ed Sheeran

Camila Cabello recently took to her Instagram handle and shared a short video clip of her upcoming music video in collaboration with the notable English singer, Ed Sheeran. The first video clip depicted how Cabello was partying with her friends all night while in the next one, another side of her avatar was illustrated. In the caption, she exclaimed that there were many more wild nights out together, and escalated the curiosity of the fans by stating that it will be released on March 4, 2022. On the other hand, in her next post, she revealed the release time of the music video, 'Bam Bam' revealing that it will surface online on March 4 at 10 am EST.

The captions read, "Many more wild nights out together to come, mate. BAM BAM OUT MARCH 4" and "BAM BAM music video out March 4 at 10 am EST. FUUUUUUUUUUUUUU***********" (sic).''

The moment Cabello's video surfaced online, her fans flooded the comments section with love and best wishes for the release of her music video. Some also mentioned that they cannot wait further to watch the video while others exclaimed that it was already their favorite song of the singer-songwriter. Take a look at how the fans reacted to Camila Cabello's latest Instagram post.

Camila Cabello's songs

Some of the other popular Camila Cabello songs include I Know What You Did Last Summer, Havana, Crying in the Club, Liar, Shameless, Living Proof, Oh Na Na, My Oh My, Cry for Me, Never Be the Same, Bad Things, First Man, I Have Questions, Million to One, I'll Be Home for Christmas, among others.

Image: Instagram/@camila_cabello, AP