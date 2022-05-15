Cannes 2022: Grammy Winner Ricky Kej 'super Excited' To Attend With AR Rahman & Mame Khan

Two-time Grammy winner Ricky Kej has joined the list of celebrities set to grace the Cannes Film Festival 2022 red carpet. The musician revealed that he, alongside music maestro AR Rahman and singer Mame Khan, among others will be walking the red carpet on May 17 as part of the Indian contingent.

This year, Cannes’ Marche’ Du Film, will celebrate India as its Official Country Of Honour. The highly anticipated film festival is all set to take place between May 17 to May 28 in France, with Bollywood diva Deepika Padukone set to represent India as a part of this year's jury.

Taking to his Instagram handle on Sunday, May 15, Kej dropped the Cannes 2022 poster, announcing his red carpet appearance alongside AR Rahman and Mame Khan. In the caption, he mentioned, "On Tuesday :-) Super excited!! Officially walking the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival." Take a look.

Ricky bagged his second Grammy at the 64th edition of the Grammy Awards in the Best New Age Album category. He collected the award alongside collaborator Stewart Copeland for Divine Tides. While sharing the big news with his followers on Twitter, Ricky stated, “Won the Grammy Award today for our album Divine Tides. Filled with gratitude and love this living-legend standing with me – @copelandmusic. My 2nd Grammy and Stewart’s 6th. Thank you to everyone who ever collaborated, hired, or listened to my music. I exist because of you".

Won the Grammy Award today for our album Divine Tides 🙂 Filled with gratitude and love this living-legend standing with me - @copelandmusic . My 2nd Grammy and Stewart's 6th. Thank you to everyone who ever collaborated, hired, or listened to my music. I exist because of you. pic.twitter.com/Pe4rkOp0ba — Ricky Kej (@rickykej) April 4, 2022

As for Cannes 2022, Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur will be heading the delegation of celebrities from the film and music fraternity, also including Central Board of Film Certification chairperson Prasoon Joshi, R Madhavan, Shekhar Kapur. Actors like Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Nayanthara, Pooja Hegde, and Tamannaah Bhatia will also be walking the red carpet.