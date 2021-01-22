Carrie Underwood Shares How She 'longed For' Son Jacob, Calls Him 'incredible Blessing'

Carrie Underwood shared an unseen picture of her son, Jacob, on January 22, 2021, on the occasion of the latter's second birthday. The singer/songwriter joined her husband to wish her son and spoke of how thankful she is for the gift of him. Sharing a close-up picture of her baby sleeping, she penned a long note mentioning how they walked an 'a long, hard road in order to one day hold him'. "You are an incredible blessing from God," she added as she wrapped up her caption.

Carrie Underwood's son Jacob turns 2

Carrie Underwood opens up about her journey

Earlier, in an interview on CBS Sunday Morning, Carrie Underwood spoke about an emptiness she felt deep within her soul before little Jacob came along. She opened up on the struggle that many women go through and used her platform to share a message of hope. Carrie Underwood and her husband, Mike Fisher, were among the many couples who suffered miscarriages before being blessed with their second child. She recalled feeling an emptiness but not knowing why that feeling persisted, in the interview. She felt the loss of miscarrying 3 children before conceiving Jacob, she said.

Each miscarriage came as a blow to her soul, the singer said, and getting over the grief of those losses seemed to get harder and harder. She questioned everything she had believed in. She asked why she had to get pregnant, only to lose her child. When she realised she was pregnant again, she was resigned to her fate. Underwood and her husband went to the doctor without much hope, she added.

Carrie Underwood, her husband of ten years Mike Fisher, and her son Isaiah Michael were overjoyed to welcome the fourth little member into their family and now felt that their family was complete. The couple shared with Yahoo entertainment, that they have been brought closer because of this experience and raising two children in quarantine has made them appreciate the other more than before. Fans reached out to Carrie Underwood on her post conveying their wishes to her son Jacob. Many said they felt closer to the singer who made herself vulnerable to share her story of loss with the public. Her plight resonated with many all over the world.

