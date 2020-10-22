Carrie Underwood Now Has Most Number Of Wins In CMT Awards' History

Carrie Underwood has added a new milestone in her country singing career. Underwood won two awards at the CMT Awards 2020. These wins have made Carrie Underwood a receiver of the highest number of awards in CMT Awards’ history. Find out more details about Carrie Underwood’s historic win at CMT Awards 2020 here.

Carrie Underwood creates history at CMT Awards 2020

Carrie Underwood is not a new name in the country music scene. Her singing career kick-started after she won the singing reality show American Idol in 2005. Now, it has been more than a decade since Carrie Underwood has been working in the music industry and has emerged as one of the prominent faces of country music.

Also read | Carrie Underwood's 5-year-old Son Makes His Singing Debut In Her Upcoming Album, See Here

Carrie’s long singing career achieved a major milestone at the CMT Awards 2020. She won the two major awards from Wednesday’s award night. Carrie Underwood’s Drinking Alone music video won the award for ‘Video of the Year’. This single is part of her sixth studio album Cry Pretty. Apart from this win, Carrie Underwood’s Drinking Alone also won the Female Video of the Year award.

These two awards have added a major milestone to Carrie Underwood’s career. According to People’s report, Carrie Underwood is now the most awarded artist in CMT Awards history. Since the American Idol alum started her singing career, she has won the CMT Video of the Year award multiple times. Previously she won this award for, Before He Cheats (2007), Cowboy Casanova (2010), Good Girl (2012), Blown Away (2013), See You Again (2014), Something in the Water (2015), and Cry Pretty (2019). Carrie Underwood’s Drinking Alone marks her 22nd CMT Award win.

Also read | ACM Awards: Carrie Underwood, Thomas Rett Got A Tie For Entertainer Of The Year Award

Apart from Carrie Underwood, other Country Music Television Awards 2020 winners include Luke Bryan’s Oh Margarita for Male Video of the Year, Old Dominion’s One Man Band for Group Video of the Year, Dan+Shay’s I Should Probably Go to Bed winning the Duo Video of the Year award, and Gabby Barrett’s I Hope winning the Breakthrough Video of the Year award.

These Country Music Television Awards 2020 winners also included, Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani winning the Collaborative Video of the Year award for Nobody But You, Grange Smith’s DON’T COUGH ON ME! winning the Quarantine Video of the year award, and finally Chris Young winning the Performance of the Year Award for his song Drowning. The ongoing pandemic led to the CMT Awards 2020 going virtual this year just like many other awards nights.

Also read | 'The Voice 2020' Shows Battle Between John Legend And Blake Shelton In Election Style

Also read | On Gwen Stefani's Birthday, Take The Quiz To Know How Well Do You Know The Singer

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.