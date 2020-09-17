ACM Awards: Carrie Underwood, Thomas Rett Got A Tie For Entertainer Of The Year Award

Carrie Underwood and Thomas Rett recently achieved a tie win for the Academy Of Country Music Awards. The two went on to win the ACM Awards 2020 Entertainer Of The Year. The singers expressed their gratitude for the same on this special occasion.

An overwhelmed Thomas also could be asking Keith, ‘What is happening right now?’ when his name was announced first. Thomas went on to thank his wife Willa Gray and two baby girls, Ada James and Lennon on stage. The Die A Happy Man singer also went on to thank his management, record labels, and publishers. The singer thanked his crew and the entire team for giving ‘countless hours to put up a show.’

Carrie Underwood thanks the ACMs for their safety protocols

After him, when Carrie was announced as another winner for the title, she went on to quip a ‘2020 Man’ on stage. The Jesus, Take The Wheel singer also went on to state that she is overjoyed to share the win with Rett. She went on to say that she is ‘honored’ to have her name mentioned with his. Underwood thanked all her fans for spending their ‘hard-earned’ money when it comes to her gigs.

This win also happens to mark the third win for Underwood and the first win for Thomas for Entertainer Of The Year. Carrie also thanked the organizers of the ACMs for adopting all the protocols during the pandemic. She credited them for making everyone ‘feeling safe’ and said that she is glad that they could celebrate this special occasion. Underwood and Rett both revealed to People about their win on this occasion.

Thomas Rett calls his win as a bucket list

Rett said that just to be in this category for him is something to the ‘next-level’ and ultimately winning this category alongside Carrie is like a ‘bucket list’ for him and feels mind-blowing, reported People. Carrie hilariously revealed that she does not know if she is going to keep this trophy or are they going to send her another one since she is sharing the same with Thomas. She called her achievement for the same as a ‘great honor.’

