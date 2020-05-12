Amit Sharma, Kanika Dhillon, And Others Extend Their Support To Help The LGBT Community 

The Coronavirus lockdown has caused a lot of problems for people. It has also taken a toll on many neglected and vulnerable communities. Recently, Phool Versha Foundation and Nam Myoho Daan worked with Amit Sharma, Kanika Dhillon, Ness Wadia and Garima Arora to support the LGBT community. They are also helping migrant labourers on a daily basis. In a country of 1.3 billion, the LGBT community constitute approximately 2 million.

Amit Sharma and other celebrities' contribution

Amit Sharma, Kanika Dhillon, Ness Wadia and Garima Arora have been encouraging their fans to contribute to the social cause. Kanika Dhillon thanked everyone who is spreading a word about the NGOs. Badhaai Ho director Amit Sharma is also quite active on social media and he has also thanked Ayushmann Khurrana and Hrithik Roshan for their contribution to the NGOs. This contribution will also help HIV infected people and other workers who have no substitute means to earn their living.

Filmmaker @iAmitRSharma, industrialist Ness Wadia, writer @KanikaDhillon, Producer @tweetgarima come 2gether to help the plight of neglected & vulnerable communities like LGBT, sex workers & HIV infected ppl. The work is being done through Phool Versha Foundation & NamMyoho Daan. pic.twitter.com/uA5p2nB8ue — Atul Mohan (@atulmohanhere) May 11, 2020

