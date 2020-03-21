'Guilty's' Kanika Dhillon Mistaken For Kanika Kapoor By Netizen Who Demands She Be Jailed

Writer Kanika Dhillon was in for a shock when a Twitter user on Friday tweeted asserting that she should be jailed. The netizen had confused her for singer Kanika Kapoor who was diagnosed with Coronavirus on Friday. “Faila diya na tumne sabko aur apne aap ko celebrity bolte hai aise irresponsible log lanat hai tumpe jail me dalo isko #kanikakapoorcriminal (So you did end up infecting people. And you call yourselves celebrities, so irresponsible. Shame on you. You should be jailed),” the user wrote.

READ: Lucknow DM Orders FIR Against Kanika Kapoor, To Submit Report To Uttar Pradesh Home Dept

“Sir virus apke dimaag mein chala gaya hai.. har Kanika ko utha ke jail mein daaloge? Naam suraj hai- dimaag andhkaar mein! Dimaag ki batti chalao! Pyaar phailao- ghar pe raho... haath-sabun se dho!! Namaste! #CoronaStopKaroNa (Sir the virus has entered your brain. Will you jail all Kanikas? Your name is Suraj but your head is in darkness. Switch on that light inside your head. Spread love, sit at home, wash hands with soap,” said Kanika replying to the tweet.

Sir virus apke dimaag mein chala gaya hai.. har Kanika ko utha ke jail mein daaloge? Naam suraj hai- dimaag andhkaar mein! Dimaag ki batti chalao! Pyaar phailao- ghar pe raho... haath-sabun se dho!! Namaste! #CoronaStopKaroNa https://t.co/IkWOLIpT9U — Kanika Dhillon (@KanikaDhillon) March 20, 2020

READ: ‘Guilty’s’ Kanika Dhillon Reveals She Was “harassed” At The Start Of Her B-town Journey

Meanwhile, singer Kanika Kapoor in an Instagram post informed that she had been tested positive for novel coronavirus. She had returned from London to Lucknow a few days ago. She is being called out online for not putting herself in quarantine after her return. She attended multiple parties in the city and her father says she came in contact with almost 400 people, which she has denied.

READ: Don't Shy Away From Asking Right Remuneration, Now Is The Time: Kanika Dhillon To Writers

READ: Who Is Kanika Kapoor? All You Need To Know About This Bollywood Playback Singer

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.