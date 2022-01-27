Celine Dion's Son Rene-Charles Turns 21, Singer Pens Sweet Note With Childhood Pic; See

It's popular singer Celine Dion's son's birthday and the former made it even more special as she penned a heartfelt note for her son, René-Charles. The Grammy Award winner took to her Instagram handle and expressed happiness as Charles turns 21. Celine Dion has two more children, twins named Eddy and Nelson. Her husband Rene Angelil died in 2016 after a long battle with cancer.

The Canadian singer penned a special note for Rene-Charles. She wrote, "René-Charles, 21 years of dreams have already passed. We gave you life…" She further added, "Thank you very much for giving us the wonderful gift of becoming your parents. Since that day, I’ve been thriving as I watch you grow. Your intelligence, your generosity, your courage, and your great sensitivity never cease to move me. We guided you from our dreams, by holding your hand".

The singer further added, "Keep exploring and above all, listen to your heart knowing that you are always carried by our love so that now your own dreams can come true. Happy Birthday, René-Charles! Have fun my darling… We adore you! T.V.E.C. - Dad, Mom, Nelson and Eddy xx…" The singer had completed the first 52 shows on her Courage World Tour. She was forced to cancel the rest of the shows in March 2020 due to the pandemic. The rescheduled shows were set to take place between March 9 to April 22, 2022, and now they have been cancelled for the same reason.

After seeing this beautiful throwback picture with an emotional note, Céline fans immediately flooded the comments section with heart emojis. A fan commented, "This woman has been through so much, yet she still shines!!! What a strong woman!! ❤️", another fan wrote, "happy birthday RC! Celine… I hope you are doing well. Bless you and all your Family <3 hope you have an amazing day celebrating 💝". Another commented, "Our sons share a birthday! Happy birthday Rene Charles ❤️🎂🎉🥳", "Happy 21st Birthday from Denmark RC! 🇩🇰🥂🎂😁 Congratulations with your young and handsome man @celinedion", "Love you Celine! And Happy Birthday Rene-Charles! ♥♥♥♥♥", and many dropped comments in French.

