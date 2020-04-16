Chahatt Khanna Claims That She Shot Music Video With Mika Before Lockdown; Read Details

TV actor Chahatt Khanna has denied breaking the lockdown protocols to shoot for her new video Quarantine Love with Mika Singh. The video features two songs - Bade Acche Lagte Hain and Kehna Hai Kehna Hai. She has claimed that she shot the song before lockdown. She further said that Mika Singh stays next to her building and claimed that the shoot happened before her building was seized.

Chahatt Khanna denies breaking lockdown protocol for music video

She revealed that she went to his house and were shooting on their phones and were planning to come up with something that would be an entertainment for people amid the Coronavirus lockdown. She shared that they were trying to make something for the quarantine period. Chahatt Khanna further added that Mika Singh recorded the song and she features in the video.

Thinking of it as something new, she shared that they both shot it at home. Chahatt Khanna further added that the video is about quarantine and how couples can spend time at home during the lockdown. Talking about her time in COVID-19 lockdown, she said that it is the same for her as others.

Chahatt Khanna also talked about how she does not get to spend time creatively as her kid does not leave her even for five minutes. Further talking about how she could have been able to read, paint, or write and exercise, had she been alone, she added that it is next to impossible for her to indulge in creativity. She also added that it is a total madhouse for her at the moment.

Noting that the COVID-19 lockdown has affected daily wage workers sadly, she said that it is a difficult time. Chahatt Khanna shared that she often calls up her house help to ask if they need anything. Khanna talked about how some people are privileged but there are also a lot of people who don't have means of transport or even survival, especially the daily wage workers.

