Chahatt Khanna From 'Bade Acche Lagte Hain' Harassed By A Cab Driver; Details

Chahatt Khanna has evidently managed to become a household name for many with her performance in television shows like Bade Achche Lagte Hain and Qubool Hai. The actor also made an appearance in the 2019 film Prassthanam which also featured Sanjay Dutt and Ali Fazal in pivotal roles. Now, Chahatt Khanna has revealed that a cab driver harassed her in order to get a selfie. Check details below -

Also read: Shilpa Shetty Kundra-Raj Kundra blessed with a baby girl, name

Chahatt Khanna harassed by a cab driver

Chahatt Khanna had called a cab to head to the airport during wee hours a few days back. As per reports, the driver stopped the cab in the middle of nowhere and asked Chahatt to get out of the cab to click a selfie. This got Chahatt by shock and she refused to get down of the cab and insisted that the driver continues to drive ahead.

Also read: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Best GIFs That You Can Share On Social Media

Though the driver did not agree at first, he started driving the vehicle again only after Chahatt Khanna threatened him. Chahatt stated that she will be calling the cops and that her phone has a chip which can track her location no matter where she is. Besides this, she also told the cab driver that she will be calling one of her friends which made the cab driver fearful even more and took off to the airport.

Also read: Here's Taapsee Pannu's exact reaction to Anubhav Sinha's dialogues; see picture

After the incident, Chahatt Khanna talked to a news daily and explained this horrific incident even further. The actor revealed that after the cab driver's harassment incident, she was very late for the flight but managed to get on it after a lot of difficulties. But, as the flight was moving on the runway, it took an urgent halt and brakes were applied at an immense force which made the oxygen masks come down. Chahatt concluded saying that she is thankful nothing happened to her and that she breathed a sigh of relief when she finally got home.

Also read: Tiger Shroff's Hot Photoshoot For Dabboo Ratnani Has Got Disha Patani Swooning

Also read: Disha Patani's scenes from 'MS Dhoni: The Untold Story' that gained appreciation

Image courtesy - Chahatt Khanna Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.