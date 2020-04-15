Mika Singh's Sizzling Chemistry With Chahatt Shadows His Singing In 'Quarantine Love'

Chahatt Khanna and Mika Singh have been sparking relationship rumours among their fans as the alleged couple has been posting pictures with each other on their social media accounts amidst lockdown. While the two are spending time together in lockdown, they were seen using a hashtag, quarantine love on all their posts together. Recently, both of them had created a buzz about their latest music single releasing soon. The song is out and has been doing the rounds on the internet.

Mika Singh and Chahatt Khanna’s latest song 'Quarantine Love'

Earlier today, the official YouTube channel of Saregama music uploaded Quarantine Love, which is a reprised version of two iconic songs, Bade Achhe Lagte Hain and Kehna Hai Kehna Hain. The trend of making reprised versions of old music songs crept in the Hindi music industry a few years ago but who knew it was in for a long haul. In Mika Singh's music single, the music of the golden songs, Bade Achhe Lagtee Hain and Kehna Hai have been rearranged by Param Raj.

Mika Singh has a huge fan following and in this song as well, his voice its a chord with the audience. The video of the song shows the two living in a house and spending time with each other. The videography of the song is good and the chemistry between the artists looks convincing. Since it is a romantic song, the couple is shown taking care of each other on some days, having a fight on the other days and making up to each other on some days. The video has been viewed by over 5 thousand people in 2 hours

Image Credits: Chahatt Khanna Instagram

