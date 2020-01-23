The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Channing Tatum And Jessie J Are Back Together After Calling It Quits In December 2019?

Music

It was recently reported that Hollywood actor Channing Tatum and Jessie J are back together after breaking-up in December 2019. Here is all you need to know

Written By Kaushal Ladhad | Mumbai | Updated On:
channing tatum

Channing Tatum and Jessie J started their relationship in October of 2018. After which Channing Tatum was seen at one of the Jessie J concerts too. Things were going good at the start, but all of a sudden, the news of the cute couple calling it quits hit the marquee in December last year. After this, speculations were also rife about Channing Tatum joining a dating site. All this changed when one of the close associates of the Channing Tatum came out and spoke out to an entertainment portal, revealing a lot of detail's about the couple's relationship. Here is what the close associate of Channing had to say about the couple in question.

Read Also| Channing Tatum And Jessie J Split After One Year Of Relationship; Fans React

Channing Tatum and Jessie J are back together?

The close associate revealed that both Channing Tatum and Jessie J are back together, within a few months of breaking- up. It was reported that the pair had decided to take a few weeks apart. But both cared for each other a lot. It was also reported that both Channing Tatum and Jessie J did not have a dramatic break-up and that it was more of a mutual thing where the couple remained good friends.

Read Also| Channing Tatum Joins Dating App After Breakup With Jessie J?

After they had broken up Jessie J had taken to her Instagram to share a cryptic post of her being unhappy. Jessie J had written "Delayed emotions are.... well.... Not so fun". She also had shared a quote from the late Heath Ledger about expectations & happiness. The quote of Heath reads "Everyone you meet always asks if you have a career, are married, or own a house as if life was some kind of grocery list. But no one ever asks you if you are happy."

Read Also| Channing Tatum To Co-direct, Produce And Write A Movie Titled 'Dog'

Read Also| Channing Tatum To Star In 'Soundtrack Of Silence'

(Image courtesy: Channing Tatum and Jessie J Instagram)

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
NAIDU: 'DECENTRALISE DVPT NOT OFC'
PATHRI TO MOVE HC CHALLENGING CM
RAJ THACKERAY'S SON JOINS POLITICS
DR. SINGHVI SLAMS 'AZADI' SLOGANS
FIR AGAINST AZHAR, HE RETALIATES
LIFE INSURANCE FOR NRI IN INDIA