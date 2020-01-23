Channing Tatum And Jessie J Are Back Together After Calling It Quits In December 2019?

Channing Tatum and Jessie J started their relationship in October of 2018. After which Channing Tatum was seen at one of the Jessie J concerts too. Things were going good at the start, but all of a sudden, the news of the cute couple calling it quits hit the marquee in December last year. After this, speculations were also rife about Channing Tatum joining a dating site. All this changed when one of the close associates of the Channing Tatum came out and spoke out to an entertainment portal, revealing a lot of detail's about the couple's relationship. Here is what the close associate of Channing had to say about the couple in question.

Read Also| Channing Tatum And Jessie J Split After One Year Of Relationship; Fans React

Channing Tatum and Jessie J are back together?

The close associate revealed that both Channing Tatum and Jessie J are back together, within a few months of breaking- up. It was reported that the pair had decided to take a few weeks apart. But both cared for each other a lot. It was also reported that both Channing Tatum and Jessie J did not have a dramatic break-up and that it was more of a mutual thing where the couple remained good friends.

Read Also| Channing Tatum Joins Dating App After Breakup With Jessie J?

After they had broken up Jessie J had taken to her Instagram to share a cryptic post of her being unhappy. Jessie J had written "Delayed emotions are.... well.... Not so fun". She also had shared a quote from the late Heath Ledger about expectations & happiness. The quote of Heath reads "Everyone you meet always asks if you have a career, are married, or own a house as if life was some kind of grocery list. But no one ever asks you if you are happy."

Read Also| Channing Tatum To Co-direct, Produce And Write A Movie Titled 'Dog'

Read Also| Channing Tatum To Star In 'Soundtrack Of Silence'

(Image courtesy: Channing Tatum and Jessie J Instagram)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.