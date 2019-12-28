Channing Tatum Joins Dating App After Breakup With Jessie J?

Pop Singer Jessie J and Hollywood actor Channing Tatum first hit the headlines in October 2018. The couple has reportedly called it quits a month ago. Reportedly, Tatum is already looking for love. Read on to know more details about the story.

Channing Tatum joins a dating app

Step Up actor Channing Tatum and his girlfriend of a year, Jessie J broke up earlier this month. There have been numerous reports suggesting that Channing Tatum has now joined a dating app. His profile reportedly reads, “And yes, I used to be a stripper. Sorry”. His profile song is D’Angelo’s Brown Sugar. Reportedly, the ex-couple are still cordial with each other and intend on staying as good friends.

Channing Tatum reportedly wants to be dating again and has been on the membership-based dating app for a few weeks now. He wants to have fun and enjoy himself.

Reportedly, it was a friend's idea to get Channing Tatum to make an online dating profile. He was first linked to pop singer Jessie J in 2018 after they were spotted together in the public. After months of being together, the couple reportedly made it official after they were caught by the shutterbugs for the first time walking hand-in-hand in London.

Channing Tatum was previously married to his Step Up co-star Jenna Dewan. In April 2018, the couple announced that they were separating after almost nine years of marriage. Tatum also has a daughter from the marriage.

Channing Tatum gained worldwide popularity for his role the 2006 dance film Step Up. Since then he has acted in films like Magic Mike, Dear John, G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra, etc. He was last seen in Matthew Vaughn's Kingsman: The Golden Circle in 2017.

