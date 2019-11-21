Charlie Puth: A List Of The Pop Star's Best Songs You Must Check Out

Charlie Puth is a famous American singer, songwriter, and record producer. Charlie became a raging sensation with the viral success of his song videos uploaded on YouTube. Charlie Puth became popular after performing on the Ellen Degeneres Show. He later began contributing to songs and albums for other artists and performed many solo hits. The success of his song "See You Again" made him world-famous. Listed below are some of his best songs to date.

Best of Charlie Puth's songs

1) We Don't Talk Anymore

This song by Charlie Puth was a huge sensation and almost every teen could be seen humming the tune. Charlie Puth along with Selena Gomez put together a great number for their fans. The song was released in 2016 under the album, Nine Track Mind. The song peaked at number 9 on the US Billboard Hot 100, earning Charlie Puth his second top 10 single and Selena Gomez's sixth. This song has also attained the top 10 positions in more than 20 countries and reached number one in Italy, Lebanon, Serbia, and Romania.

2) Attention

This song was another great hit among the masses. It was recorded and produced by Charlie Puth. The song was co-written with Jacob Kasher and the track was released through Artist Partner Group and Atlantic Records as the lead single from Puth's second studio album Voicenotes. The song was an international success, becoming Puth's 2nd most successful single. It received recognition from multiple countries.

3) One Call Away

This is widely regarded as one of Charlie Puth's major hits. This song is from his debut album Nine Track Mind. The song was released in 2015 and it reached number 12 on the Billboard Hot 100, making it Charlie Puth's third top 40 single in the US and his third highest-charting single as a lead artist to date. His fans even today listen to this iconic song that made Charlie Puth a world-wide sensation.

